Katie’s Pizza Reaches a New Milestone: $400,000 in Donations to Local Nonprofits
St. Louis, MO, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria, a family-owned and award-winning Italian restaurant and bar, is proud to announce they officially raised over $400,000 for local charities through Giveback Tuesday. This milestone was made possible by the support of their patrons.
Each month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $405,630 to local nonprofit organizations.
“Ten years ago, we opened Katie's Pizza thanks in big part to the support of the community through a Kickstarter campaign. A few years prior to opening, I lived in a halfway house for six months to get back on my feet. We started Giveback Tuesday to give back to charities that help those in need like I was helped during a tough time in my life,” said Katie Collier, Owner of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria.
“After a successful Giveback Tuesday event this November, we are celebrating our monumental giveback total and ten-year anniversary. We are eternally grateful, and we couldn’t have started Katie’s Pizza or reached this donation amount without you.”
Since starting the program in January 2016, Katie’s Pizza has held 103 Giveback Tuesday events and donated to 96 different nonprofits, including Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis, Dogs for Our Brave, Epworth, Giving is a Family Tradition, KidSmart, Stray Rescue of St. Louis, and The Haven of Grace.
For more information, please visit: https://katiespizzaandpasta.com/pages/giveback-tuesday
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Founded in 2008, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has expanded to three staple locations in St. Louis, Missouri, offering award-winning reimagined interpretations of regional Italian cuisine featuring fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Each month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $405,630 to local nonprofit organizations.
“Ten years ago, we opened Katie's Pizza thanks in big part to the support of the community through a Kickstarter campaign. A few years prior to opening, I lived in a halfway house for six months to get back on my feet. We started Giveback Tuesday to give back to charities that help those in need like I was helped during a tough time in my life,” said Katie Collier, Owner of Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria.
“After a successful Giveback Tuesday event this November, we are celebrating our monumental giveback total and ten-year anniversary. We are eternally grateful, and we couldn’t have started Katie’s Pizza or reached this donation amount without you.”
Since starting the program in January 2016, Katie’s Pizza has held 103 Giveback Tuesday events and donated to 96 different nonprofits, including Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis, Dogs for Our Brave, Epworth, Giving is a Family Tradition, KidSmart, Stray Rescue of St. Louis, and The Haven of Grace.
For more information, please visit: https://katiespizzaandpasta.com/pages/giveback-tuesday
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Founded in 2008, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has expanded to three staple locations in St. Louis, Missouri, offering award-winning reimagined interpretations of regional Italian cuisine featuring fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Contact
Katie's Pizza & Pasta OsteriaContact
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
Categories