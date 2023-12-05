American Songwriter and Author Jesse Boleyn Has Seventh Book Published
Abernathy & Smyth publicist, Erin McHugh is proud to announce the release of author J.R. Boleyn's seventh book, "The Coming of Avalon." McHugh describes the novel as "an intriguing visionary time travel adventure of the soul."
New York, NY, December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Boleyn is the author of six previous books in addition to his extensive music catalogue acquired over a forty year career. When asked to describe his latest work Boleyn replied, “The concept of reincarnation has always intrigued me. If the soul is truly immortal, I thought it would be fascinating to write a story about meeting one of our previous selves from say, 1500 years ago.”
Boleyn continued. “The many legends of the mythical isle of Avalon handed down through the ages speak of it being a magical place of rejuvenation and healing outside our dimension of time. What about in our dimension of time with the state of the world being what it is. What it has always been, lacking a paradisaical age. So the greatest healer being love became the core essence of what Avalon is.”
When asked what he drew his inspiration from Boleyn smiled and said, “Well, every writer could certainly use an enchanting muse.” Then he laughed. “I’m no exception. So I am fortunate that my life is blessed with a magical musefuze, the phenomenal music composer AlexZandra Zan Adu, to whom the work is dedicated. Zan is archetypal love personified, as so divinely expressed through her extraordinary music and life. As well as being gracious enough to grant the publisher permission to honor the cover with her image as Lady of the Lake, for she is a true living homage of that loving essence Avalon represents.”
“And truth in the story? The book is a work of fiction.”
“Writers write what they know to be true. Even in fiction, as subjective as truth is, it is always subtly deployed as a willing companion to embellishment, the character flaw of every writer.” Boleyn laughed again before continuing. “So, although King Arthur may have been a real person, the idea of Excalibur being pulled from a stone has always been historically called into question and a bit far-fetched. So I gave it an otherworldly creation, one more fitting for what the ‘once and future king’ would need to heal a wounded world.”
The book is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple iTunesConnect.
Contact: Publicist, Erin McHugh: Cell: 815-718-2799
Websites: Jesse Boleyn:https://jesseboleyn.wixsite.com/jesse-boleyn
AlexZandra Zan Adu: https:zanadu.love
Boleyn continued. “The many legends of the mythical isle of Avalon handed down through the ages speak of it being a magical place of rejuvenation and healing outside our dimension of time. What about in our dimension of time with the state of the world being what it is. What it has always been, lacking a paradisaical age. So the greatest healer being love became the core essence of what Avalon is.”
When asked what he drew his inspiration from Boleyn smiled and said, “Well, every writer could certainly use an enchanting muse.” Then he laughed. “I’m no exception. So I am fortunate that my life is blessed with a magical musefuze, the phenomenal music composer AlexZandra Zan Adu, to whom the work is dedicated. Zan is archetypal love personified, as so divinely expressed through her extraordinary music and life. As well as being gracious enough to grant the publisher permission to honor the cover with her image as Lady of the Lake, for she is a true living homage of that loving essence Avalon represents.”
“And truth in the story? The book is a work of fiction.”
“Writers write what they know to be true. Even in fiction, as subjective as truth is, it is always subtly deployed as a willing companion to embellishment, the character flaw of every writer.” Boleyn laughed again before continuing. “So, although King Arthur may have been a real person, the idea of Excalibur being pulled from a stone has always been historically called into question and a bit far-fetched. So I gave it an otherworldly creation, one more fitting for what the ‘once and future king’ would need to heal a wounded world.”
The book is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Apple iTunesConnect.
Contact: Publicist, Erin McHugh: Cell: 815-718-2799
Websites: Jesse Boleyn:https://jesseboleyn.wixsite.com/jesse-boleyn
AlexZandra Zan Adu: https:zanadu.love
Contact
Abernathy & Smyth Publishing HouseContact
Erin McHugh
815-718-2799
https://jesseboleyn.wixsite.com/jesse-boleyn
jrboleyn@gmail.com
Erin McHugh
815-718-2799
https://jesseboleyn.wixsite.com/jesse-boleyn
jrboleyn@gmail.com
Multimedia
Categories