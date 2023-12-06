TOZZbike Announced the Upcoming "Pipegun Original" Electric Kick-Bike at the London EV Show 2023
TOZZbike, leading lifestyle e-mobility product designer and manufacturer, participated to London EV show and announced the upcoming product line including Pipegun Original.
London, United Kingdom, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- TOZZ bike, the flagbearer sub-culture inspired electric mobility products designer and manufacturer company, participated in the London EV Show 2023. Co-founders Emre Kuvvetli and Burak Kazar met with the press, customers, and the members of the UK’s EV ecosystem. Through their unique approach to the market, TOZZ bike underlined the importance of style in e-mobility environment with the exceptional product range offered.
“Urban dwellers seek uniqueness and vibrancy in their lives, considering being noticed as a fundamental aspect of their personalities. Unfortunately, within the micro-mobility ecosystem, style and personalization often take a back seat. At TOZZ Bike, we firmly oppose this approach,” says Emre Kuvvetli, Co-Founder and Head of Design and adds, “Function and styling is well-harmonized to ensure an umatched experience.”
TOZZbike launched its first product, Pipegun #1 limited edition in 2021 and delivered all 20 units to the first supporters in Turkey, France, Spain, and the UK. For 2024, the brand plans to enlarge its product line with variety of models as well as the highly customizable production version of limited edition Pipegun #1, “the Pipegun Original.” While the new electric kick-bike will not be delivered with a signed authenticity certificate and serial number plate, it’ll still have the same rebellious soul, long-lasting stainless steel body and 20” BMX tires with color varieties.
“We are here to offer the cool alternative, to the e-mobility market which is mainly focused on functionality and forgot the style. Thanks to our first 20 supporters that joined our journey with the Pipegun #1, we increased our volume and ready to share our vision with rest of the world. Pipegun Original, together with the upcoming products, we are going to offer a cool alternative for everyone and London EV Show is a great place to start spreading the word,” says Burak Kazar, Co-Founder and Managing Director.
Highly customizable Pipegun Original will be sold via TOZZ bike website while the standard and in-stock versions can be reached from the local dealers. The dealer network, standard unit sales price and other details to be shared on company’s website https://tozzbike.com
