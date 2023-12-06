iPOP! LA Celebrates Alum Addison Riecke's Starring Role in "The Thundermans Return" Movie
Los Angeles, CA, December 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- iPOP! LA is excited to announce that alum Addison Riecke is starring in the highly anticipated "The Thundermans Return" movie. Paramount+ and Nickelodeon have recently set the stage for excitement by revealing the official teaser trailer during the Paramount+ panel at CCXP.
"The Thundermans Return" brings back the beloved original cast, including Addison Riecke, in a thrilling new adventure that continues the saga of the superhero family.
The Thundermans, a fan favorite, premiered on Nickelodeon in October 2013 and concluded after four successful seasons in 2018. Ranking as the number-one series across all TV among Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11, it captivated viewers with its blend of comedy and superhero action.
Addison Riecke's journey from a budding actress at iPOP! LA, to a star in a beloved Nickelodeon series and now a major movie, inspires all young talents aspiring to make their mark in the entertainment industry.
iPOP! LA is immensely proud of Addison's accomplishments and is excited to see her shine in "The Thunderman's Return."
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
