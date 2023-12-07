The Midwest Chapter of AARST Supports the New Tenant Radon Protection Law That Promises to Protect Renters in Illinois
Effective January 1, 2024 the new Tenant Radon Protection Law goes into effect for the state of Illinois.
Springfield, IL, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Tenant Radon Protection Bill for Residential Property (HB 2217) that was signed into law on July 8, 2023 by Governor JB Pritzker will take effect on January 1, 2024. This bill amends the previous Illinois Radon Awareness law of 2008 by stipulating that a prospective tenant (or tenant currently renting property who asks) in the state of Illinois, must be given the “Radon Guide for Tenants” pamphlet published by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) as well as copies of any records or reports pertaining to radon concentrations within the dwelling unit.
Additionally, at the commencement of a signed leasing period a tenant shall have 90 days to conduct their own radon test within the dwelling. If the radon amount in the dwelling exceeds the Radon Action Level as set by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the lessor/landlord elects not to mitigate the radon levels at the property, then the tenant may terminate the lease without penalty.
The lessor then has 30 days after receiving radon results from the tenant to voluntarily have an additional radon test performed by a radon contractor. A tenant may void their lease if a landlord fails to notify the tenant of known high radon levels or fails to mitigate an elevated radon level within 60 days.
With the help of the Midwest Chapter AARST, this bill was introduced just prior to Governor Pritzker proclaiming January 2023 as Radon Action Month for the state of Illinois. Primary sponsors of the bill included Representative Ann Williams and Senator Laura Ellman along with 30 other legislators.
“Homeowners are already protected from the dangers of radon. This is reasonable legislation that will keep renters safe,” says Representative Ann Williams. “This new law will continue to raise awareness about the dangers of radon and it prevents a tenant from being stuck in a potentially cancer- causing, radioactive environment.”
Senator Laura Ellman also says, “Proactive measures against this deadly gas are needed to decrease the onset of its harmful effects, which can include lung cancer. If radon exceeds limits, renters can seek mitigations to protect their families.”
This law will help protect Illinois families from the risk of radon exposure. Renters could previously be aware of radon in their rented property but did not have the leverage to protect themselves from radon exposure. “In addition to giving renters the right to legally insist that high radon levels be mitigated in their property, this law will give renters the ability to vacate a property with unsafe radon levels without financial penalty,” says Dan Potter, President of the Illinois Radon Policy Taskforce and Vice President of the Midwest Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST).
Radon is a colorless, odorless, naturally occurring, radioactive gas that occurs from the breakdown of uranium in the rock and soil around one’s home or rental property. It is a Class A carcinogen and the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers.
Approximately 43% of Illinois homes have high radon levels. For these home occupants, this is the equivalent of smoking a half pack of cigarettes, or more, per day, every day.
According to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency- Radon Program, radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths in the United States per year and over 1,100 lung cancer deaths in Illinois per year. For Illinoisans this is more than the deaths caused by asbestos, lead paint, carbon monoxide, fires and smoke from fires – combined.
About the Illinois Radon Policy Taskforce
The Taskforce operates as a committee under the Midwest AARST umbrella and has members from the radon industry, health organizations, affected organizations and concerned citizens. These volunteers work together, whenever policy change opportunities arise, to reduce the number of deaths each year from radioactive radon by extending awareness and pursuing reasonable policy protections.
About Midwest AARST
The Midwest Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (AARST) is dedicated to serving the educational and business needs of radon professionals and to saving lives by protecting the public through the promotion of radon awareness and radon testing and mitigation by qualified professionals. The chapter serves the states of Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan. More can be learned on their website www.MWAARST.org.
