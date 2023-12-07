"Ogden: A Tale for the End of Time," by Ben G. Price, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Ogden: A Tale for the End of Time by Ben G. Price. This unique fantasy novel is published by Addison & Highsmith Publishers, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding original works of fiction.
It tells a tale about how an emissary from the Spirit of Nature arrives in the early days of industrialization, in the form of a young troll, to judge humanity’s fitness for survival, or to doom us to extinction. The evil intrigues of men bent on eradicating the last of the trolls are offset by profound epiphanies as Ogden grows and matures from a callow babe in the woods into a burly troll who communes with the spirits of Nature.
Through many adventures, he learns the similarities and differences between the black magic of men conjured through deceit and clever technology and the life-affirming magic of Nature expressed in ways mysterious and infinite.
Andreas Kornevall, author of Waking the Dragons: Norse Myth, Folklore, Runes and Magic says, “Ogden: A Tale for the End of Time takes us back to the moment when we had a choice between the cunning allure of today's socially constructed virtual reality and the real magic of living in the natural world as participants, not just distant observers. The story connects us to an organic intelligence, where nature is infused with mysteries that transcend the human.”
Tom Mullian, editor at La Mott Times says, “A fantasy of the highest order. Ogden will leave you in wonder, wistful for more and an unwavering insight that Nature is sentient. On this great, green planet, we are but one set of eyes among many that see.”
Ogden: The Tale for the End of Time, 360 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-313-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. It is also available as an eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com
