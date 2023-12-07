Avolar Pets Introduces Exclusive Shared Private Jet Service for Pets & Their Owners
New York, NY, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Avolar Pets, is excited to unveil its innovative shared private jet service, providing a unique and luxurious travel experience for both pets and their owners. With over a decade of expertise in global pet transportation, Avolar Pets stands as the premier destination for an unparalleled pay-per-seat booking service on Private Jet Charters.
As the former directors of one of the world's largest pet transport companies, the founders of Avolar Pets recognized the evolving complexities of global mobility and pet transportation. Their mission is rooted in prioritizing the well-being of every pet transported, mitigating risks, and accommodating specific needs of both pets and their owners.
Avolar Pets aims to redefine pet travel by offering a first-class tailored experience through high-end private jets. The service allows pet owners to travel in the comfort of the cabin of a private jet right alongside their pet.
Key Features of Avolar Pets:
Tailored Solutions: Avolar Pets goes beyond standard cargo options, prioritizing the unique well-being of each pet. The company provides tailored solutions to ensure a comfortable and secure travel experience for each individual pet.
Luxury and Comfort: Through client centric service, Avolar Pets provides a luxurious travel experience for pet owners alike. Bypassing long security lines and airport hassle, Avolar offers a comfortable and expediated journey.
Global Routes: Avolar Pets introduces initial round-trip routes from the U.S. to London, Paris, and Canada, providing pet owners with convenient and accessible travel options. More routes are coming soon.
Decade of Expertise: With over a decade of experience in global pet transportation, Avolar Pets boasts extensive knowledge of country-specific health and customs regulations. The company's dedicated team, ensures a smooth and hassle-free journey.
"Our pets are like family, and providing a safe and comfortable travel option should be our goal. Avolar offers the peace of mind that every pet owner wants when traveling with their beloved pet," says Elkin Taveras, Owner, at Avolar Pets.
About Avolar Pets: Avolar Pets is the premier destination for an exclusive and luxurious individual seat booking service on Private Jet Charters for pet owners with their pets. With over a decade of experience in global pet transportation, the company prioritizes the well-being and unique needs of each pet, offering a seamless and stress-free journey. For more information, visit our website, send us an email, or text or call us at +1 (203) 701-9844.
Join Avolar Pets in redefining the way pets travel, ensuring they receive the finest treatment in the skies. Embark on an unparalleled journey with your beloved pets by your side.
Contact
Elkin Taveras
+1 (203) 701-9844
https://www.avolarpets.com
