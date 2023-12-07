Latest Tellows Study - Unveiling the Surge in Amazon Phone Call Scams in Australia
In a recent investigative study, tellows, a prominent consumer protection platform (tellows-au.com), exposes a concerning rise in phone scams related to Amazon in Australia. As scammers employ increasingly sophisticated tactics, it is crucial to address the evolving landscape and protect unsuspecting individuals from falling victim to fraudulent activities.
Sydney, Australia, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Decoding the Amazon Phone Call Scam Landscape
tellows has meticulously analyzed data, shedding light on the complex landscape of over 400 Amazon-related phone scams in Australia. The study categorizes over 550 calls into three distinct segments:
- Official Amazon Phone Numbers: Legitimate Amazon services such as delivery and customer support.
- Amazon Partners: Calls associated with Amazon's partners, including but not limited to Amazon Audible and Amazon credit card operators.
- Scam or Fraud Calls: Fraudulent calls featuring impostors posing as Amazon employees, seeking to deceive individuals through various tactics.
Tactics Deployed by Scammers
The study underscores an array of deceptive tactics employed by scammers in each category:
- Official Amazon Phone Numbers: Scammers exploit the trust associated with authentic Amazon services, attempting to manipulate individuals by posing as representatives of legitimate Amazon entities.
- Amazon Partners: Fraudulent calls imitating Amazon's partners seek to mislead individuals by impersonating credible services, potentially leading to the disclosure of sensitive information.
- Scam or Fraud Calls: Impersonation of Amazon employees is a prevalent tactic, with scammers employing persuasive techniques to trick recipients into divulging personal details, often under the guise of urgent account matters.
Empowering Consumers with tellows Insights:
tellows is committed to empowering consumers with valuable insights. The study provides a comprehensive overview of Amazon-related phone scams, categorizing phone numbers based on the tellows score to evaluate the risk associated with each caller.
About tellows:
tellows, a trusted consumer protection platform, provides solutions to identify unknown calls. The tellows app for caller ID and blocking is available for Android and iOS. With a database containing 1.9 million telephone number ratings, tellows serves over 9 million monthly users in more than 50 countries. Explore more about tellows at www.tellows-au.com.
Find the detailed study here: https://www.tellows-au.com/s/analyse_au/amazon
Note to Editors: The information provided is based on a comprehensive study conducted by tellows on Amazon-related phone call scams in Australia. For additional insights and data, please contact the tellows editorial team.
Contact
Tellows UGContact
Richard Grant
+49 341 35540902
www.tellows-au.com
Eschenring 6
04282 Bennewitz
Germany
