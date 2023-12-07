Zeigler Auto Group to Hold Press Conference Monday, Dec. 11 Announcing 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season Racing Plans
Zeigler Racing, and parent company Zeigler Auto Group, will be hosting a press conference on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m at Zeigler Motorsports located at 5001 Park Circle Drive Kalamazoo, Michigan 49048, announcing details around its primary sponsorship with a new team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The press conference will also include the team’s new driver available for interviews, and the newly branded Zeigler.com sponsored car available for photo-ops and b-roll capture.
Kalamazoo, MI, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Zeigler Auto Group will be holding a press conference announcing its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series plans for Zeigler Racing at Zeigler Motorsports located at 5001 Park Circle Drive Kalamazoo, Michigan 49048. The press conference will start promptly at 1:00 p.m. EST on Monday, December 11, 2023 with photo-ops and interview slots available for registered media on a first-come-first-served basis. To register please email letswork@francismariela.com or call 239-273-6976.
The press conference will include a reveal of the auto group’s new team with the new NASCAR driver and Zeigler.com car on site, and both available for pictures and b-roll capture. Zeigler CEO and owner Aaron Zeigler will also be available for interviews alongside the new driver and will be answering questions.
The press conference will also reveal the full 2024 primary sponsorship schedule for the Kalamazoo-based dealer group. For more information please email letswork@francismariela.com or call 239-273-6976.
About Zeigler Auto Group
Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.
Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.
The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.
Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022.
The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor’s 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor’s top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.
For more information please visit zeiglerracing.com or follow us on @zeigler_racing on Facebook, X, Instagram, and Linkedin.
Francis Mariela
407-278-0621
zeigler.com
fm@zeigler.com
