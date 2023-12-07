Zeigler Auto Group to Hold Press Conference Monday, Dec. 11 Announcing 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Season Racing Plans

Zeigler Racing, and parent company Zeigler Auto Group, will be hosting a press conference on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m at Zeigler Motorsports located at 5001 Park Circle Drive Kalamazoo, Michigan 49048, announcing details around its primary sponsorship with a new team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series. The press conference will also include the team’s new driver available for interviews, and the newly branded Zeigler.com sponsored car available for photo-ops and b-roll capture.