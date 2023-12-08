Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released "The Coming Wars" is an Informative Resource for Anyone Seeking Understanding of Prophetic Scripture
“The Coming Wars” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a powerful eschatological discussion that presents a clear explanation of God’s word and the importance of seeking salvation.
Lansing, MI, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Coming Wars”: a heartfelt message to all who have not accepted Christ into their hearts. “The Coming Wars” is the creation of published author Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “Death and destruction are the result of man’s fallen nature. This world’s history is filled with wars and rumors of war. Untold millions have lost their lives in these endless battles, and sadly, more battles are on the way. This book identifies the major wars approaching the people of this world, according to the Holy Word of God. Terrifying times are drawing near for those who are not saved and, as a result, will remain on this earth during these catastrophes. Praise God; this book also reveals God’s simple plan of salvation and clearly describes what a person must do to be saved and escape the horror to come. God desires that all come to the Lord Jesus Christ, receiving forgiveness of their sins and an eternal home in heaven. He has done all He can by sending His precious Son into this world to die on a cruel Roman cross. We thank God that not only did Jesus die for us but that He was also buried and, on the third day, gloriously raised from the dead, giving eternal life to all those who receive Him as their personal Lord and Saviour. God never turns anyone away who comes to Him with a repentant heart. His grace is sufficient to take away our sins and gather us into His loving arms. If you are not yet saved, our prayer is for you to receive Jesus as your personal Lord and Saviour today, finding the peace and joy that only He can give.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book brings a powerful message of urgency in hope of reaching those who have lost sight of God’s promise.
Consumers can purchase “The Coming Wars” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Coming Wars,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
