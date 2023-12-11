Shelley Brougham’s Newly Released "Toe Toes" is a Lighthearted Celebration of the Young Imagination
“Toe Toes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelley Brougham is a sweet narrative that will delight young imaginations as clever, lyrical verse and early learning concepts are explored.
New York, NY, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Toe Toes,” a simple adventure for young readers, is the creation of published author Shelley Brougham, a proud mother and grandmother who enjoys sharing the positive message of Christ with upcoming generations.
Brougham shares, “Join Chase and Kiera on a fun-filled adventure as they discover their toes for the very first time.
“'I am so sweet, yes, I am. I splash, splash, splash my toe-toes in the water when I take a bath, yes, I do!'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelley Brougham’s new book offers parents and grandparents a charming tale to share with their beloved littles.
Consumers can purchase “Toe Toes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Toe Toes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brougham shares, “Join Chase and Kiera on a fun-filled adventure as they discover their toes for the very first time.
“'I am so sweet, yes, I am. I splash, splash, splash my toe-toes in the water when I take a bath, yes, I do!'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelley Brougham’s new book offers parents and grandparents a charming tale to share with their beloved littles.
Consumers can purchase “Toe Toes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Toe Toes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories