Tony Renfro’s Newly Released "Lessons Learned Business Earned" is a Helpful Resource for Upcoming, Hopeful Leaders of Business
“Lessons Learned Business Earned” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tony Renfro is an articulate and informative discussion of proven business strategy that led the author to a successful and fulfilling career.
Louisville, KY, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Lessons Learned Business Earned”: a thoughtful addition to resources available to those seeking to learn and practice effective business methods. “Lessons Learned Business Earned” is the creation of published author Tony Renfro, an entrepreneur, former executive, adjunct professor, coach, and business leader from Louisville, Kentucky. Having roots in family businesses for over twenty years, he also spent ten years as an executive for large multinational corporations.
Renfro shares, “As a young executive, I found there’s two ways to learn: being tested by fire or directed by experience. Tested by fire is the hardest way to learn because I had little control over the outcome. Directed by experience allowed me to have a baseline to build on and direct my strategy. Lessons Learned Business Earned is my contribution to the business world to help people with short, specific guidelines for making better decisions, building their confidence, controlling their abilities, and directing their team. In this book, you’ll be introduced to examples that have worked, suggestions to follow, and real-world experiences to build your own business arsenal.
“Lessons Learned Business Earned is more than a how-to book; it will answer the why-to that will help you in many business situations. Read, enjoy, learn, and keep this book handy for future reference. If you are a PHD (poor, hungry, and driven), this book is dedicated to you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tony Renfro’s new book draws from the author’s personal experience to provide readers with insightful and encouraging guidance.
Renfro brings readers an encouraging message of positivity as they venture to build successful, efficient businesses.
Consumers can purchase “Lessons Learned Business Earned” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lessons Learned Business Earned,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
