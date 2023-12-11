Danny McBride’s Newly Released “Faith-Sealed Hope” is a Powerful Celebration of a Loving Wife and Reflection on the Complexities of Loss
“Faith-Sealed Hope” from Christian Faith Publishing author Danny McBride is powerful biographical work that explores a family’s journey through a surprising diagnosis that led to a heartbreaking loss.
Stuart, FL, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Faith-Sealed Hope”: a compassionate and spiritually charged devotional. “Faith-Sealed Hope” is the creation of published author Danny McBride.
McBride shares, “Gazing into the night sky over the ocean, a shooting star streaks across. I think to myself, Is it her, my angel showing me her presence?
“I continue to stare, a glimpse of my childhood. A little Catholic Irish boy, already an exception to God’s rules with my dark hair, looking nothing like your stereotypical redheaded Irish boy. My father, however, was your stereotypical Irishman, an alcoholic. He worked to provide. But we did not have much extra, leaving me a little more grateful than most when I did receive something extra and, in my adult life, has made me grateful for the little things, never taking anything for granted, and realizing my most valuable treasure was right in front of me—Jaime Faith McBride.
“Another shooting star graces the night sky, maybe that one was my angel.
“Faith, one of God’s most precious gifts, is written right there in her name. She was the most precious gift and miracle from God that I had ever received.
“After a life of dark decisions and troubled paths, God sent me light. He showed me his love through Jaime. That love was stronger than any worldly vices, and her light was so bright that it made me shine. I became a better man. The wounds started to heal, the mistakes and wrongdoings began to mend, the blessings range, and my faith in life and humanity was restored.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Danny McBride’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as a husband’s message of love, family, and faith resonates from the pages.
Consumers can purchase “Faith-Sealed Hope” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Faith-Sealed Hope,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
