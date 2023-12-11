Rev. James R. Fuchs’s Newly Released "Ponderings of My Heart: Mary, the Mother of Yeshua" is an Engaging Collection of Devotions
“Ponderings of My Heart: Mary, the Mother of Yeshua: A Series of Devotions for Advent and Christmas” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. James R. Fuchs is an inspiring collection of devotions meant to uplift through the entirety of the advent and epiphany seasons.
Savage, MN, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Ponderings of My Heart: Mary, the Mother of Yeshua: A Series of Devotions for Advent and Christmas”: an insightful resource for spiritual nourishment and reflection. “Ponderings of My Heart: Mary, the Mother of Yeshua: A Series of Devotions for Advent and Christmas” is the creation of published author Rev. James R. Fuchs, who comes from humble beginnings as a first-generation American, whose parents were refugees from Crimea and Germany. Both parents’ families are of Jewish heritage but converted to Christianity while in the old country. James spent his formative years in a rural Midwest parsonage, raised on sound Christian theology and insight to his Jewish heritage.
Rev. Fuchs shares, “Throughout the Bible, Yahweh (God) calls ordinary people to do extraordinary things. Mary is no exception. In the Nativity story, a humble, young Jewish girl is called to do that which socially could get her shunned or stoned to death. The real miracle is not a virgin birth but that Mary said 'yes.' This was truly an 'ohhh' moment. Even when she questions or doubts, she boldly demonstrates her trust in God. As we follow Mary on this journey to Epiphany, may we be inspired to say 'yes' to our calling.
“Originally written as an Advent to Epiphany devotional, Mary’s ponderings are applicable to our daily journey. Each day begins with an interpretation of Mary’s thoughts and emotions, followed by modern application and concluding with a prayer. Discover your 'ohhh' moments as you walk with Mary.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. James R. Fuchs’s new book will provide readers with a welcome addition to their holiday season devotions.
Consumers can purchase “Ponderings of My Heart: Mary, the Mother of Yeshua: A Series of Devotions for Advent and Christmas” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ponderings of My Heart: Mary, the Mother of Yeshua: A Series of Devotions for Advent and Christmas,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
