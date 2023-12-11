Melody S. Scott’s Newly Released "Gary: Lost or Found" is a Heartfelt Narrative That Finds a Lost Soul on a Path of Discovery and Healing
“Gary: Lost or Found” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melody S. Scott is a concise but impactful redemption tale that will have readers rooting for a lovable rogue with a lot to learn.
Odessa, TX, December 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Gary: Lost or Found”: a complex and spiritually charged fiction. “Gary: Lost or Found” is the creation of published author Melody S. Scott, who lives in West Texas with her husband. While enjoying retirement, she likes reading, writing, doing word puzzles, and fishing.
Scott shares, “Gary had spent pretty much his entire life building walls around his heart to protect himself from being hurt. Defense was ingrained in him, and so was offense. He knew he was a jerk to Amber and Ned, but at the time, he just didn’t care. He didn’t seem to be able to be anything else, and then he lost them, for good.
“Walk with Gary as he learns to find redemption, forgiveness, and God’s love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melody S. Scott’s new book presents a classic allegory in a relatable and contemporary format.
Consumers can purchase “Gary: Lost or Found” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gary: Lost or Found,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Scott shares, “Gary had spent pretty much his entire life building walls around his heart to protect himself from being hurt. Defense was ingrained in him, and so was offense. He knew he was a jerk to Amber and Ned, but at the time, he just didn’t care. He didn’t seem to be able to be anything else, and then he lost them, for good.
“Walk with Gary as he learns to find redemption, forgiveness, and God’s love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melody S. Scott’s new book presents a classic allegory in a relatable and contemporary format.
Consumers can purchase “Gary: Lost or Found” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gary: Lost or Found,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories