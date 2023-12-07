HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division Named One of the Nation’s 15 Top Health Systems™ by Fortune and PINC AI™
The HCA Healthcare Continental Division demonstrated lower inpatient mortality rates, with fewer readmissions and complications.
Denver, CO, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The HCA Healthcare Continental Division, which includes HealthONE in Denver, CO and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita, KS, today was identified as one of the nation’s 15 Top Health Systems™ according to an independent quality analysis based on a scorecard provided by PINC AI™, the technology and services brand of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), and reported by Fortune.
To create the list, PINC AI™ conducted an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data to identify the top health systems in the U.S. The primary purpose of the PINC AI™ 15 Top Health Systems™ study is to inspire hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to their patients and communities. The quantitative study is based on a balanced scorecard which consists of a variety of measurements distributed across four pillars: clinical, financial, operational and patient experience.
“To be recognized as one of the best health systems in the country once is an exceptional accomplishment. To be recognized three times, from among a field of such strong hospitals and health systems, exemplifies the dedication and efforts of our hospital teams,” said Chad Christianson, President and CEO of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division. “We hire top talent who not only have strong clinical and operational acumen, but a commitment to creating an outstanding patient experience. From our hospital leadership, to those at the bedside providing direct patient care, to our colleagues in all areas of support services, we have teams whose focus never wavers from fulfilling our mission that ‘Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life.’ I am extraordinarily proud to work with such talented, caring and devoted colleagues and physicians as we serve our communities.”
As part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, HealthONE serves the metro Denver area and Wesley Healthcare serves the greater Wichita area treating tens of thousands of patients each year with the highest-quality care by nurses, providers, and passionate colleagues dedicated to the best possible outcomes for each and every patient. The system covering Denver and Wichita includes two pediatric hospitals and a behavioral health campus, and works together to bring a higher-level of care to patients from across the multi-state region. HealthONE and Wesley Healthcare’s long-standing commitment to exceptional patient care in a high-quality environment has been recognized by a variety of third-party, independent validators.
15 Top Health Systems™ program performance
This year, based on comparisons between the study winners and a peer group of similar health systems that were not winners, the analysis found that the winners of the 15 Top Health Systems™ program delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost. Compared to non-winning health systems, this year’s winners, including the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, had:
· 21 percent fewer deaths than non-winning health systems.
· 5 percent fewer patients with complications.
· 21 percent fewer healthcare associated infections (HAIs).
· 0.5-day shorter average length of stay.
· Better reported patient experience scores, with a top-box Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score of 74 percent versus 69.6 percent for non-winning hospitals.
“Health system leaders are continuously focused on quality, excellence and patient-centered care,” said Leigh Anderson, Premier’s Chief Operating Officer and the leader of PINC AI™. “A selection as one of the 15 Top Health Systems™ is a great honor and demonstrates the importance of health system leadership and proven strategies for improvement. As one of the 15 Top Health Systems™, the HCA Healthcare Continental Division has achieved high-quality healthcare and the implementation of key strategies that have directly led to significantly improved patient outcomes, with fewer readmissions and complications.”
The 15 Top Health Systems™ quantitative study is based on clinical, operational, financial and patient perception-of-care measures that form a balanced scorecard.
The scorecard results are divided into two separate sections that graphically illustrate:
· A health system’s performance and improvement versus other peer health systems.
· Cross-system performance alignment of system hospitals.
The study is designed to provide a view of health system performance across multiple dimensions: how they stand compared to peers and high performers (whole-system performance), where they stand in the evolution of their own cultures of performance improvement (relative long-term improvement and rate of improvement), and the achievement of cross-system performance alignment (system hospital performance). For complete methodology details, please review the complete study here.
Eligible health systems are determined based on final scorecard performance. To account for differences in scale among health systems, the study categorizes health systems into three groups: large, medium and small health systems.
