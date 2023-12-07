Conkrite Capital CEO Nicolas W. Del Valle Visits Kenya, Africa to Explore the Kenyan Perspective on Development
Toronto, Canada, December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chief Executive officer Nicolas W. Del Valle spent a week in Kenya, Africa at the end of November 2023 as Conkrite Capital deepens its outreach to the continent.
“This trip strengthened the African partnership which started in South Africa in the spring of 2022 and advanced our shared efforts on economic prosperity and development,” said a statement from the CEO’s African spokesperson, Samuel Vigedi.
Mr. Del Valle visited some of the most remote regions in the country and experienced in real life how people react when they are attacked by nature as he himself was stranded in one of the heftiest floods the area has seen in the last twenty years where dozens of people lost their lives.
“This was one of the most transformative experiences of my life as I was able to see nature in its full splendor and how it affects people. I met with government officials and members of the private sector and together we devised plans for innovative infrastructure development and mobilization projects to help those displaced by the floods,” said Mr. Nicolas Del Valle in a statement.
Mr. Del Valle has a personal connection to the third world and was impacted by the positivity, steadfastness, and self-reliance of the Kenyan people who despite the hurdles and effects of the flood kept an uplifting spirit filled with songs, brotherly love, and unending smiles.
Nicolas said that Conkrite’s agenda will include promoting development, climate adjustment, women empowerment, food and health security, along with programs for youth employment.
Conkrite Capital has a powerful team in place in Kenya who understands deeply the needs of the most remote regions and will work with the locals to accelerate growth and development through management and administration programs guided by the same values that Conkrite Capital promotes, integrity, resilience, and steadfastness.
About Conkrite Capital
Conkrite Capital is a total asset management company, and our main goal is to improve the way people live. As a responsible investor and fiduciary leader in asset management; all physical and financial, our clients come to us in search of solutions to their daily struggles. We help by designing and developing people-focused solutions for ordinary situations.
“This trip strengthened the African partnership which started in South Africa in the spring of 2022 and advanced our shared efforts on economic prosperity and development,” said a statement from the CEO’s African spokesperson, Samuel Vigedi.
Mr. Del Valle visited some of the most remote regions in the country and experienced in real life how people react when they are attacked by nature as he himself was stranded in one of the heftiest floods the area has seen in the last twenty years where dozens of people lost their lives.
“This was one of the most transformative experiences of my life as I was able to see nature in its full splendor and how it affects people. I met with government officials and members of the private sector and together we devised plans for innovative infrastructure development and mobilization projects to help those displaced by the floods,” said Mr. Nicolas Del Valle in a statement.
Mr. Del Valle has a personal connection to the third world and was impacted by the positivity, steadfastness, and self-reliance of the Kenyan people who despite the hurdles and effects of the flood kept an uplifting spirit filled with songs, brotherly love, and unending smiles.
Nicolas said that Conkrite’s agenda will include promoting development, climate adjustment, women empowerment, food and health security, along with programs for youth employment.
Conkrite Capital has a powerful team in place in Kenya who understands deeply the needs of the most remote regions and will work with the locals to accelerate growth and development through management and administration programs guided by the same values that Conkrite Capital promotes, integrity, resilience, and steadfastness.
About Conkrite Capital
Conkrite Capital is a total asset management company, and our main goal is to improve the way people live. As a responsible investor and fiduciary leader in asset management; all physical and financial, our clients come to us in search of solutions to their daily struggles. We help by designing and developing people-focused solutions for ordinary situations.
Contact
Conkrite Capital CorpotaionContact
Samuel Vigedi
647-255-8844
conkritecapital.com
Samuel Vigedi
647-255-8844
conkritecapital.com
Categories