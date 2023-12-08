DecenterAds’ CTV Vision: Navigating the Future of Advertising in 2024

The global advertising landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, with projections indicating that advertising revenue will approach a staggering trillion-dollar mark by 2025, surpassing both consumer spending and internet access. A key catalyst in this shift is Connected TV (CTV), a dynamic force poised to exceed $25.9 billion in global revenue, with expectations to soar past $42 billion by 2028.