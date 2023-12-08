DecenterAds’ CTV Vision: Navigating the Future of Advertising in 2024
The global advertising landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, with projections indicating that advertising revenue will approach a staggering trillion-dollar mark by 2025, surpassing both consumer spending and internet access. A key catalyst in this shift is Connected TV (CTV), a dynamic force poised to exceed $25.9 billion in global revenue, with expectations to soar past $42 billion by 2028.
New York, NY, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- DecenterAds' analysis reveals a burgeoning momentum in the Ad-supported CTV landscape in 2024. This surge is propelled by precise targeting capabilities, empowering advertisers to connect with specific audiences based on demographics, interests, and behaviors. Ad-supported streaming services are at the forefront of this trend, democratizing television advertising and broadening accessibility for a diverse range of advertisers.
Performance-driven CTV marketers have experienced a remarkable 21% year-over-year improvement in average conversion rates throughout 2022. To captivate viewers effectively, the key trends to monitor in 2024 include the expansion of programmatic CTV advertising, the proliferation of CTV-equipped households, and the seamless integration of CTV into cross-channel advertising strategies.
Marketers are urged to concentrate on refined prospecting and retargeting strategies, harnessing the growth potential of CTV, and maintaining strategic consistency to navigate the dynamic CTV market more adeptly.
For in-depth information and insights into CTV trends and advertising, visit the DecentrAds website. The company's blog serves as an invaluable resource for industry professionals looking to enhance their understanding and stay abreast of critical trends.
Performance-driven CTV marketers have experienced a remarkable 21% year-over-year improvement in average conversion rates throughout 2022. To captivate viewers effectively, the key trends to monitor in 2024 include the expansion of programmatic CTV advertising, the proliferation of CTV-equipped households, and the seamless integration of CTV into cross-channel advertising strategies.
Marketers are urged to concentrate on refined prospecting and retargeting strategies, harnessing the growth potential of CTV, and maintaining strategic consistency to navigate the dynamic CTV market more adeptly.
For in-depth information and insights into CTV trends and advertising, visit the DecentrAds website. The company's blog serves as an invaluable resource for industry professionals looking to enhance their understanding and stay abreast of critical trends.
Contact
DecenterAdsContact
Albina Yefanova
+37361130541
https://decenterads.com
9 Raffles Place, #06-619
Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619
Albina Yefanova
+37361130541
https://decenterads.com
9 Raffles Place, #06-619
Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619
Categories