Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Why the Peafowl has Beautiful Feathers," by Angela Hwekwete
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About Why the Peafowl has Beautiful Feathers
A children’s book exploring the peafowl, it’s origins and habitats interwoven in a tale of how the peacock came to have such vibrant-coloured feathers.
Why the Peafowl has Beautiful Feathers is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 32 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946675
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.2 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CNW8G7FV
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/PEAFOWL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Angela Chishamiso Hwekwete was born October 1950; 2nd born in a family of 6. Her father was elite and worked as a Meteorological Officer.
Angela did well in primary and secondary school then went on to primary school teacher training where she was the best student in her cohort. She studied a BEd degree (part-time) in Educational Administration Planning and Policy Studies in 1999.
Angela got married and had six graduates who studied various domains in the nursing field.
She relocated to UK in 1999 then studied mental health nursing.
Now retired, Angela has seventeen grandkids and 2 granddaughters and another on the way.
Angela Hwekwete can be contacted at
angelandoro@gmail.com
+44 (0)7943 163201
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
A children’s book exploring the peafowl, it’s origins and habitats interwoven in a tale of how the peacock came to have such vibrant-coloured feathers.
Why the Peafowl has Beautiful Feathers is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 32 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800946675
Dimensions: 21.59 x 0.2 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CNW8G7FV
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/PEAFOWL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Angela Chishamiso Hwekwete was born October 1950; 2nd born in a family of 6. Her father was elite and worked as a Meteorological Officer.
Angela did well in primary and secondary school then went on to primary school teacher training where she was the best student in her cohort. She studied a BEd degree (part-time) in Educational Administration Planning and Policy Studies in 1999.
Angela got married and had six graduates who studied various domains in the nursing field.
She relocated to UK in 1999 then studied mental health nursing.
Now retired, Angela has seventeen grandkids and 2 granddaughters and another on the way.
Angela Hwekwete can be contacted at
angelandoro@gmail.com
+44 (0)7943 163201
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories