Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Half Turn," by Steven Bartholomew
Oxford, United Kingdom, December 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- About The Half Turn
Athletic, once the dominant club in English football, have lost their way since the retirement of their long-serving and hugely successful manager.
Joe Hendricks joins the club mid-season as interim head coach and battles to improve performances and secure the job on a permanent basis. He faces multiple challenges on and off the pitch, including working with the club’s director of football, a legendary former player who also wants the head coach role.
The Half Turn is written for football fans around the world. It celebrates all that is beautiful about the beautiful game, but also holds up a mirror to the dark side of the world’s most popular sport. With insights into tactics, training drills, data and analytics, the author sees this as essential reading for anyone interested in what goes on behind the scenes at a modern football club.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Format: Paperback (300 pages)
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.91 x 22.86 cm
ISBN-13: 9781800946651 & 9781800946866
Kindle eBook: ASIN B0CP2GQHZJ
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/THTURN
Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2023
About the Author
Steven Bartholomew lives in Surrey, England with his wife and daughters. He is the author of several short stories including The Great Resignation, Friends in Politics, and Accidents Will Happen. The Half Turn is his first novel.
About Michael Terence Publishing

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
