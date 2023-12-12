Juanita Eason’s Newly Released "Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past" is a Powerful Message of Growth and Healing
“Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juanita Eason is an engaging exploration of life from a woman’s point of view and how past traumas can affect long-term wellness.
Stockbridge, GA, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past”: a powerful message for women of all backgrounds. “Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past” is the creation of published author Juanita Eason, a dedicated wife, mother, speaker, and pastor who resides in Georgia.
Eason shares, “The ways of a girl to a woman mindset, Journey with me to the healing process. Learning the steps to healing the mind from unwanted issues.
“Encouraging style, and a dynamic spirit Juanita Eason will motivate you for your Turning Point.
“Empowering women to:
Learn that you are renewed and empowered in the spirit of God to turn.
Learn the gifts inside of you gives you the access.
You need to mature and turn into the woman God has made.
Learn that your voice does matter to God.
Learn how to release the little girl inside of you.
“When your mind is renewed, your strength is empowered to knowing it motivates your voice to keep your healing in the right posture, which gives you the release of the authentic woman in you.
“Get Ready For Your Turning Point!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanita Eason’s new book will inspire and empower as readers consider the motivating points made within.
Eason shares reaching those in need of encouragement and the comforting message of God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
