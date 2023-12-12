Juanita Eason’s Newly Released "Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past" is a Powerful Message of Growth and Healing

“Turning Point: Maturing from a Girl to a Woman: Releasing Hurts of the Past” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juanita Eason is an engaging exploration of life from a woman’s point of view and how past traumas can affect long-term wellness.