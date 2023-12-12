Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught” is a Charming Tale of Youthful Adventure with a Potent Lesson
“Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a heartwarming story of family togetherness and fun during an exciting fishing trip.
Lansing, MI, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught”: an enjoyable juvenile fiction with informative lessons of life and faith layered within. “Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “In this fourth book of the Grampa Hal series, Davey receives good news and overcomes the sadness that he has had since Grampa’s last visit. Grampa shows up with more boxes than he has ever brought before. Davey gets two new special friends.
“When it’s time to open Grampa’s duct-taped boxes, Davey is thrilled at what Grampa tells him. Little Davey gets caught up in some sticky business as the boxes are being opened.
“Grampa, Mama, and Little Davey make some golden memories at the pond in the park. The first thing that Davey catches at the pond shocks Grampa and Mama.
“Come on, let’s get back over to Maplewood Avenue and find out what caused Davey’s glum mood and enjoy another fun adventure with Grampa, Mama, and Little Davey Gibson.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book takes readers on an adventure to learn key facts about God’s creation, reaching out when something is upsetting, and so much more.
Consumers can purchase “Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grampa Hal The Fish That Wouldn’t Stay Caught,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
