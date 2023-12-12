Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Grampa Hal The Frog That Wouldn’t Hop” is an Enjoyable Tale of Family Fun and Spiritual Growth
“Grampa Hal The Frog That Wouldn’t Hop” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper is a heartwarming story of a young boy’s bond with his doting grandfather and the importance of making memories to last a lifetime.
Lansing, MI, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grampa Hal The Frog That Wouldn’t Hop”: an adventurous juvenile fiction with an important lesson layered within. “Grampa Hal The Frog That Wouldn’t Hop” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “Little Davey is concerned when Grampa shows up for their weekend visit with a box that appears to be empty.
“What came out of the box actually sets Grampa, Mama, and Little Davey up for a special adventure that would become a golden memory for the rest of their lives. Mama does something that she never thought she would do and finds out those new experiences can be a lot of fun.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book is a fun installment to the “The Life and Stories of Grampa Hal and Little Davey Gibson” series.
Consumers can purchase “Grampa Hal The Frog That Wouldn’t Hop” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grampa Hal The Frog That Wouldn’t Hop,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
