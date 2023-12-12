"Eastern Orthodoxy Illuminated by the Gospel" by Ivica Stamenković is a Comprehensive Historical-Theological Study, Masterfully Explaining Eastern Orthodox Teachings
The book “Eastern Orthodoxy Illuminated by the Gospel,” written by the evangelical-Protestant author Ivica Stamenković and published by Christian Faith Publishing, is a well-researched scholarly work intended to introduce the beliefs and religious practices of the Eastern Orthodox Church.
New York, NY, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The book “Eastern Orthodoxy Illuminated by the Gospel,” by the Serbian evangelical-Protestant author Ivica Stamenković, is a comprehensive scholarly work that aims to provide a clear and unambiguous presentation of the origin of the religious dogmas and practices of the Eastern Orthodox Church in the light of the Holy Scriptures.
The book abounds with biblical quotations as well as numerous references from the works of Eastern Orthodox theologians and church historians.
This study presents a unique analysis of numerous topics, which, in terms of its scope and seriousness of approach, is unmatched, as it shows in detail that many Orthodox dogmas are not biblically founded, and accurately traces their historical and theological origin.
