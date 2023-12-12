Neil Russo and Mary Ann Russo’s Newly Released "Tipper and the Shamrock Beads" is a Charming St. Patrick’s Day Adventure
“Tipper and the Shamrock Beads” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Neil Russo and Mary Ann Russo is a sweet story of tradition and family as a dynamic-duo bands together to save St. Patrick’s Day.
East Weymouth, MA, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Tipper and the Shamrock Beads”: a lighthearted narrative that can be enjoyed by the whole family. “Tipper and the Shamrock Beads” is the creation of published authors, Neil Russo and Mary Ann Russo. Neil Russo is a retired schoolteacher who spent forty years in elementary classrooms. He is a graduate of Tufts University and Bridgewater University. He has written an environmental article in collaboration with his daughter, “Mom and Pop Whitman,” for over ten years. He wrote a novel about the modern mafia in 2008 entitled It’s Just Business.
Mary Ann Russo graduated from Fisher College and worked for the Boston Public School Department for twenty-two years. She then worked as a beauty consultant for Macy’s for fifteen years and now works for Kohl’s. She collaborated with her father writing “Mom and Pop Whitman” and is the coauthor of Tipper and the Shamrock Beads.
Neil Russo and Mary Ann Russo share, “Tipper and the Shamrock Beads is a story close to our hearts, as Tipper is an exceptional cockapoo who is amazing, smart, and seems to be a great thinker. Everybody loves their pets, and we love Tipper.
“Our story begins with Tipper discovering emerald beads that have been made visible because of some melted snow in early February. Mary Ann collected many beads and left a bag of them on her bureau.
“Gleason, the leprechaun, shows up one night and explains that the beads are actually seeds and Shamrock Village has the task of sowing the beads so that shamrocks would be available for Saint Patrick’s Day. Someone poisoned the beads that are needed to finish the task, and Mary Ann’s beads are needed so that the Giant Shamrock would make more beads. Also, the village has no Irish soda bread since Harry, the baker, was hit on the head and is running around yelling and acting completely unbalanced.
“Mary Ann supplies the beads and is a great baker. She and Tipper save the day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neil Russo and Mary Ann Russo’s new book offers readers a fun adventure that explores a variety of St. Patrick’s Day traditions.
Consumers can purchase “Tipper and the Shamrock Beads” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tipper and the Shamrock Beads,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
