Dr. Gerald Robison’s Newly Released "The Innkeeper" is a Fresh Perspective on a Key Biblical Figure That is Often Misunderstood
“The Innkeeper” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gerald Robison is an enjoyably fresh opportunity to consider the birth and life of Jesus from a first-hand and unexpected viewpoint.
Madison, AL, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Innkeeper”: a charming addition to anyone’s Christmas reading collection. “The Innkeeper” is the creation of published author, Dr. Gerald Robison, who achieved his BA in psychology and counseling at Furman and Mercer Universities, his master’s degree and his doctorate of ministry at Luther Rice Seminary, another master’s degree in education and counseling at Georgia State University, and more graduate studies at the International Institute of Theology and Law sponsored by Simon Greenleaf School of Law and the International Institute of Human Rights sponsored by the University of Strasbourg, France.
Dr. Robison shares, “The innkeeper who turned away Mary, Joseph, and soon-to-be-born Jesus because his inn was full, always seems to be considered the bad guy in the original Christmas Story. It’s almost as though the audience is ready to 'boo' if this guy were on stage … or maybe he would wear a black hat if he were in a Western.
“But the truth is, what else was he supposed to do? Should he have chosen another guest at random and kicked them out? That certainly would not have made him a better reputation!
“Have we ever thought about what his true intentions might have been? Or what else he might have done? Was he so bad that we haven’t liked him for two thousand years?
“And what about all that time Mary, Joseph, and Jesus spent before and after they went to, and returned from Egypt? Where did they live all that time? And where did they live while Joseph was running his carpentry business and until Jesus traveled with his parents to Jerusalem where he confounded the priests and theologians there?
“These are questions to be answered... even if it's only in our imaginations. This book seeks to fill in those times and give a deeper insight into what the innkeeper might have really been like... and things he might have done.
“The man most vilified in the original Christmas story has been this man … and now the stage is set to give what may be a very different view!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gerald Robison’s new book will challenge readers to a new view of a key figure in the story of Christ’s birth.
Consumers can purchase “The Innkeeper” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Innkeeper,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
