Reginald Lewis Jr’s Newly Released "The Storyteller" Shares an Imaginative Journey That Will Have Readers Racing to See What Awaits Officer Lewis
“The Storyteller” from Christian Faith Publishing author Reginald Lewis Jr is a carefully crafted and suspenseful journey of discovery and surprising twists of fate as a life story unfolds through challenges, blessings, and adventure.
Sturgis, SD, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Storyteller”: a gripping read that will captivate the imagination. “The Storyteller” is the creation of published author, Reginald Lewis Jr.
Lewis shares, “Any adventure you could ever find yourself on probably started with reading about it somewhere, either in a book, magazine, or in your local newspaper. And this story begins the same way. Officer Lewis finds himself entwined in the adventure of a person only known as the Storyteller. And through his involvement with others, along this path we call life, his adventure turns from an interesting read into a journey of discovery. Our story will end in the future, where it will run into the past, and an identity of 'who am I and where did I come from' will be revealed!
“Suspense, adventure, excitement, and, yes, Easter eggs will lead you to discover more than you could possibly imagine with my books.
“Stay tuned. Your imagination will be begging for more!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reginald Lewis Jr’s new book will charm anyone with a passion for suspense or action thrillers as a Lewis shares a vibrant new tale.
Consumers can purchase “The Storyteller” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Storyteller,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lewis shares, “Any adventure you could ever find yourself on probably started with reading about it somewhere, either in a book, magazine, or in your local newspaper. And this story begins the same way. Officer Lewis finds himself entwined in the adventure of a person only known as the Storyteller. And through his involvement with others, along this path we call life, his adventure turns from an interesting read into a journey of discovery. Our story will end in the future, where it will run into the past, and an identity of 'who am I and where did I come from' will be revealed!
“Suspense, adventure, excitement, and, yes, Easter eggs will lead you to discover more than you could possibly imagine with my books.
“Stay tuned. Your imagination will be begging for more!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Reginald Lewis Jr’s new book will charm anyone with a passion for suspense or action thrillers as a Lewis shares a vibrant new tale.
Consumers can purchase “The Storyteller” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Storyteller,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories