Kelly West’s Newly Released "Kitty Likes Apples" is a Delightful and Lighthearted Story of a Special Cat with a Taste for Apples
“Kitty Likes Apples” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kelly West is an imaginative tale that young imaginations will enjoy as they race to see what becomes of kitty and her love for apples.
Cincinnati, OH, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Kitty Likes Apples”: a charming creation from the mind of the author at only eight years old. “Kitty Likes Apples” is the creation of published author, Kelly West.
West shares, “Kitty won’t play. What will make her happy?
“Kitty Green, a beloved cat, oddly enough really likes and appreciates eating apples. Have you ever seen a cat eat an apple? Have you ever? Well, if you like humor, in this book Kitty Likes Apples, you’re in for a really fun treat!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly West’s new book is an excellent early-reader for young minds beginning to build the foundations for later literary success.
Consumers can purchase “Kitty Likes Apples” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kitty Likes Apples,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
West shares, “Kitty won’t play. What will make her happy?
“Kitty Green, a beloved cat, oddly enough really likes and appreciates eating apples. Have you ever seen a cat eat an apple? Have you ever? Well, if you like humor, in this book Kitty Likes Apples, you’re in for a really fun treat!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kelly West’s new book is an excellent early-reader for young minds beginning to build the foundations for later literary success.
Consumers can purchase “Kitty Likes Apples” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Kitty Likes Apples,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories