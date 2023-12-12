Lisa Michelle Kohler’s Newly Released "Mary for the Moment: My Broken, His Rescue" is an Engaging Collection of Spiritually Driven Verse
“Mary for the Moment: My Broken, His Rescue” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Michelle Kohler is a powerful selection of poetic works that examine the complexity of the human experience.
Virginia Beach, VA, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Mary for the Moment: My Broken, His Rescue”: a touching message of encouragement to those traversing life’s valleys. “Mary for the Moment: My Broken, His Rescue” is the creation of published author, Lisa Michelle Kohler, who resides in Virginia Beach, Virginia, with her husband, two sons, and a pair of extremely spoiled lap dogs.
Kohler shares, “Mary for the Moment: My Broken, His Rescue is an inspiring collection of poetry and prose, highlighting the brokenness of the human condition and how God can use our darkest tragedies to transform our lives into purposeful walks of hope and restoration. The author draws upon her own personal experiences with sorrow and the discovery of faith to address controversial topics such as humanity’s on-going struggle with grief, the negative stigma associated with mental illness, and the declining state of American values and ideals. Written for those searching for strength, perseverance, and meaning in the midst of suffering, this heartfelt treasure addresses the need of every human being to attain inner peace, connection to a higher power, and love that endures in all circumstances.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Michelle Kohler’s new book will bring a message of compassion and encouragement to those in need of it most.
Consumers can purchase “Mary for the Moment: My Broken, His Rescue” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mary for the Moment: My Broken, His Rescue,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
