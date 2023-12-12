Marjorie M. Woodward and Thomas R. Woodward’s Newly Released "Book of Poems" is an Enjoyable Collection of Poetry Inspired by Family, Faith, and God’s Creation
“Book of Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Marjorie M. Woodward and Thomas R. Woodward is an engaging anthology that offers readers a wide range of themes and varying writing styles as two poetic voices come together.
Sherman, ME, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Book of Poems”: a spiritually charged selection of poetry. “Book of Poems” is the creation of published authors, Marjorie M. Woodward and Thomas R. Woodward.
Marjorie McGraw Woodward was born into a family of ten children and was raised in a Christian home. She married Paul B. Woodward during WW2 and raised four children of their own, Thomas R. Woodward being the youngest.
When she passed in 2010 and her children had to clean out the house, they discovered that she had written these poems and never told anybody—thus the Book of Poems.
Thomas R. Woodward grew up in a little town in Maine called Blue Hill. After high school, he enlisted in the navy, and in 1968 and 1969, he did a tour of duty in Vietnam. He came out of the service and went to college for a year. He has been driving trailer trucks for the past forty-eight years. It gives him quiet time with the Lord, which is where these poems are from.
Marjorie M. Woodward and Thomas R. Woodward share, “I have spent forty-eight years driving through all forty-eight states, and every Sunday morning, I would find a church somewhere. For years, my truck has been my private time with the Lord, and He gave me much to write about. From 'The Jagged Sky,' I rolled into Denver, and the first seven verses came faster than I could write. I continued on to Seattle, and when I came back to Denver, the rest of the poem came to me faster than I could write. I was driving through Hartford, Connecticut, when 'So Say Goodbye to Johnny O' came to me, and that’s the way they come. I may have written three or four poems by just sitting down and putting them on paper, but most came from inspiration.
“When we found my mother’s poems, it was when I decided to put them with my poems and make a book, thus the Book of Poems.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marjorie M. Woodward and Thomas R. Woodward’s new book will engage the mind and spirit as readers reflect on the nuances layered within each installment.
Consumers can purchase “Book of Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Book of Poems,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
