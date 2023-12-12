James McCue’s New Book, "Innocent Guilt," Follows a Woman’s Attempts to Atone for Her Sins After a Bad Decision Causes Her to Lose Everything She Holds Dear
North Olmsted, OH, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author James McCue, an eighty-seven-year-old widower with eight children, eighteen grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren and counting, has completed his most recent book, “Innocent Guilt”: a gripping drama that follows a woman who has an affair that nearly costs her everything, leaving her scrambling to repair the damage she’s done and regain the most precious things in her life.
A former scoutmaster for his local cub scout pack, author James McCue’s interests and activities were gardening, plant propagation, beekeeping, woodworking, cabinetmaking, metalworking, photography and development, and flying. The author owned a Cessna 120 and flew for aerial photography, scuba diving, and sailing, and he and his late wife, Rose Marie, owned many boats during their lifetime together. After purchasing an old bowling alley in Westlake, Ohio, McCue converted it into a restaurant, bar, and daring emporium called The Wharf.
A proud union carpenter and member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 27, McCue worked for eighteen years as a stagehand. He was a carpenter in two movies, built and mounted commercial road shows, worked in live theater, and became a stage manager and an audiovisual vendor for Stouffer Renaissance Hotel in Cleveland.
McCue writes, “Susan, a loving wife, mother, and professional woman is lured to her destruction by a force of pure evil. Losing everything, she is reduced to a life of pain, regret, and penance! Can goodness and a pure deep love overcome evil? Eh, sort of!”
Published by Fulton Books, James McCue’s book is a heartfelt story that reveals the power that temptation can have over one’s life, and how quickly a life can be shattered by one terrible choice. Thought-provoking and poignant, McCue weaves a compelling character-driven tale of atonement and retribution that is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds, leaving them spellbound until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Innocent Guilt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
