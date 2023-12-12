Author William D. Kirkwood’s New Book "Worship Primer for Pastors and Planners: What You Wish You Learned in School" Explores Ideas for New, Invigorating Worship Services

Recent release “Worship Primer for Pastors and Planners: What You Wish You Learned in School” from Covenant Books author William D. Kirkwood is a thought-provoking look at new ideas that ministers and pastors from all walks of life can incorporate into their services to help members of their congregation experience a more powerful connection to God through worship.