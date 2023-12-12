Author William D. Kirkwood’s New Book "Worship Primer for Pastors and Planners: What You Wish You Learned in School" Explores Ideas for New, Invigorating Worship Services
Recent release “Worship Primer for Pastors and Planners: What You Wish You Learned in School” from Covenant Books author William D. Kirkwood is a thought-provoking look at new ideas that ministers and pastors from all walks of life can incorporate into their services to help members of their congregation experience a more powerful connection to God through worship.
Stow, OH, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William D. Kirkwood, who currently resides in Stow, Ohio with his wife, Amy, has completed his new book, “Worship Primer for Pastors and Planners What You Wish You Learned in School”: a fascinating overview designed to help pastors and other church leaders design a worship service that can engage their congregation and make them an involved party in their faith.
After walking away from the faith in high school, God found William D. Kirkwood once more while in college when he surrendered his life to Jesus. Kirkwood was trained as a classical singer and sang in the Chicago Symphony Chorus, Lyric Opera Chorus, Grant Park Chorus, and in several local opera productions. In the Chicago area, he was involved in leading worship in many contexts: Lutheran, Anglican, Roman Catholic, Jewish Synagogue High Holidays, Evangelical Free Church, and most prominently, in free churches with contemporary, band-led music. In 2001 he sold his piano maintenance business and moved his family to Ohio where he began full-time worship ministry at a church in Kent. He graduated from the Robert E Webber Institute for Worship Studies, where his doctoral thesis focused on the dialogical nature of corporate worship. Dr. Kirkwood’s passion is helping all church planners, whether in traditional or “contemporary” churches, plan worship that engages the worshiper in a life-transforming dialogue with the Living God.
“Around year thirty of my worship-leading life, that nagging thought hit me as I was planning a worship service: ‘There has to be more to leading worship than what I have been doing,’” writes Kirkwood. “More than asking the preacher what the weekly theme is and planning songs to coordinate with it. More than throwing in a Scripture verse or two to introduce a song. More than singing four songs followed by a sermon, closing song, and a goodbye. More than having a pastor or elder pray in front as the congregation listened. More than searching for cool videos and new songs. I considered how much people actually participated during the worship gathering. In most services I led, their only real action was to stand and sing a few songs, and for everything else, they just sat and listened.”
He continues, “This book is a result of my belief that there are thousands of pastors and worship planners who are just like I was—knowing worship is important in their church but not knowing where to find answers. Or like me, not even certain of what questions to ask. My hope in these pages is to help you see what the questions should be and to help you begin to find the answers appropriate in your church context.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William D. Kirkwood’s new book is written for leaders in all types of churches to help ministers create new, invigorating services to help lead their congregation to a more fulfilling worship. At the end of each chapter, Kirkwood includes thoughtful exercises and questions, as well as recommended resources for further study.
Readers can purchase “Worship Primer for Pastors and Planners: What You Wish You Learned in School” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After walking away from the faith in high school, God found William D. Kirkwood once more while in college when he surrendered his life to Jesus. Kirkwood was trained as a classical singer and sang in the Chicago Symphony Chorus, Lyric Opera Chorus, Grant Park Chorus, and in several local opera productions. In the Chicago area, he was involved in leading worship in many contexts: Lutheran, Anglican, Roman Catholic, Jewish Synagogue High Holidays, Evangelical Free Church, and most prominently, in free churches with contemporary, band-led music. In 2001 he sold his piano maintenance business and moved his family to Ohio where he began full-time worship ministry at a church in Kent. He graduated from the Robert E Webber Institute for Worship Studies, where his doctoral thesis focused on the dialogical nature of corporate worship. Dr. Kirkwood’s passion is helping all church planners, whether in traditional or “contemporary” churches, plan worship that engages the worshiper in a life-transforming dialogue with the Living God.
“Around year thirty of my worship-leading life, that nagging thought hit me as I was planning a worship service: ‘There has to be more to leading worship than what I have been doing,’” writes Kirkwood. “More than asking the preacher what the weekly theme is and planning songs to coordinate with it. More than throwing in a Scripture verse or two to introduce a song. More than singing four songs followed by a sermon, closing song, and a goodbye. More than having a pastor or elder pray in front as the congregation listened. More than searching for cool videos and new songs. I considered how much people actually participated during the worship gathering. In most services I led, their only real action was to stand and sing a few songs, and for everything else, they just sat and listened.”
He continues, “This book is a result of my belief that there are thousands of pastors and worship planners who are just like I was—knowing worship is important in their church but not knowing where to find answers. Or like me, not even certain of what questions to ask. My hope in these pages is to help you see what the questions should be and to help you begin to find the answers appropriate in your church context.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William D. Kirkwood’s new book is written for leaders in all types of churches to help ministers create new, invigorating services to help lead their congregation to a more fulfilling worship. At the end of each chapter, Kirkwood includes thoughtful exercises and questions, as well as recommended resources for further study.
Readers can purchase “Worship Primer for Pastors and Planners: What You Wish You Learned in School” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories