Author Susan Paulsen’s New Book, "Grandma's Sowing Lesson," Explores a Young Boy's Conversation with His Grandmother About Sowing Kindness Out in the World
Recent release “Grandma's Sowing Lesson” from Covenant Books author Susan Paulsen is a captivating story that centers around young Benjamin, who is confused about the saying "you reap what you sow." Thankfully, his grandmother is there to break down the phrase and help him explain what it means, while encouraging him to sow kindness in the world.
Avoca, IA, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Paulsen, a daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother of four, and friend of Jesus, has completed her new book, “Grandma's Sowing Lesson”: a charming story of a young boy who learns the meaning behind the phrase “reap what you sow” from his grandmother, who helps him to see that putting out kindness into the world will return it back to him.
A lover of learning new things and an advocate for speaking life, author Susan Paulsen’s passion for learning translates best to teaching her children and teen youth ministry. Currently, the author resides in a small town in Iowa with her husband, Henry, and their growing family.
“Benjamin has a lot of learning to do,” writes Paulsen. “Lucky for him, Grandma is just the person to help him out. In this lighthearted talk with Grandma, Benjamin begins to understand there’s a whole lot of good that can happen when you ‘sow’ a whole lot of good. Learn and grow all the possibilities with Benjamin, as he questions what it means to ‘reap what you sow.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Paulsen’s new book is a heartwarming tale that is sure to inspire readers of all ages to try their best to plant kindness in the hearts of others, so that they can help to create a more peaceful world.
Readers can purchase “Grandma's Sowing Lesson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
