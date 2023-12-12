Author Susan Paulsen’s New Book, "Grandma's Sowing Lesson," Explores a Young Boy's Conversation with His Grandmother About Sowing Kindness Out in the World

Recent release “Grandma's Sowing Lesson” from Covenant Books author Susan Paulsen is a captivating story that centers around young Benjamin, who is confused about the saying "you reap what you sow." Thankfully, his grandmother is there to break down the phrase and help him explain what it means, while encouraging him to sow kindness in the world.