Author Karen Block’s New Book, "Years of Tears," is a Brilliant Autobiographical Account of What the Author Endured Living with Dissociative Personality Disorder
Recent release “Years of Tears” from Covenant Books author Karen Block is a compelling true story that documents how the author managed to overcome living with dissociative identity disorder through the help and love of those around her, as well as the overwhelming strength she gained from the Lord so that she could fight through and heal from her past traumas.
Herman, NE, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Karen Block, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Years of Tears”: a compelling memoir of the author’s experiences in living with dissociative identity disorder (DID), and how the Lord was her lifeline to overcoming the challenges that DID presented her with.
“I lived with DID or, as most people call it, split personalities,” writes Block. “I lived this way most of my life. There are thousands of people that live this way, but just like me, they are afraid people would look down on them or make fun of them once they were diagnosed. They, like me, will not understand what a very hard life it is to live this kind of life. I am not only writing for the people that suffer from DID, but I’m writing it for the families that live with this horrible condition, and so maybe they can love and understand unconditionally.
“Hopefully, people with DID can find a Christian counselor so they will understand more of what they are going through and get help. Everyone that has DID had some kind of trauma in their early life, and God gave us a way to handle what happened to us through our other personalities. I pray that by the end of my book, people will feel hope and love again, even against those that hurt them. My prayer is that this book reaches hundreds of people and their families while they do the very hard work it takes to get healed. And trust me, one can get healed because I did through our Lord Jesus Christ. God bless you all, and my heart truly goes out to you all! I have to thank God first for my amazing healing, but I have to thank all my amazing counselors for never giving up on me: Terry, Sue, and Dawn. And of course, my amazing husband, Robert, whom the Lord sent to me. I love you all dearly!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Karen Block’s new book is a testament to the incredible strength that a proper support system and the Lord can provide to those who may be facing all sorts of struggles in their lives, including trials such as DID. Thought-provoking and enlightening, Block hopes to connect with others through her personal tale of triumph to help inspire others to seek out God in times of pain and darkness, knowing that he will be there to guide them back towards the light.
Readers can purchase “Years of Tears” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
