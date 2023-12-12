Author Karen Block’s New Book, "Years of Tears," is a Brilliant Autobiographical Account of What the Author Endured Living with Dissociative Personality Disorder

Recent release “Years of Tears” from Covenant Books author Karen Block is a compelling true story that documents how the author managed to overcome living with dissociative identity disorder through the help and love of those around her, as well as the overwhelming strength she gained from the Lord so that she could fight through and heal from her past traumas.