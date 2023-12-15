Author Robert A. Smith Jr’s New Book, "Prison Sex Chronicles," is a Compilation of Stories Exploring Erotic Situations in Prison Involving Inmates and Officers Alike
Recent release “Prison Sex Chronicles” from Page Publishing author Robert A. Smith Jr is a fascinating assortment of short stories that explore the ways in which prisoners and CO's alike circumvent prison rules in order to fulfill their sexual needs and unlock hidden desires.
New Castle, IN, December 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert A. Smith Jr, who is currently incarcerated, and is a certified fitness trainer as well as a paralegal with an associate degree in theological studies, has completed his new book, “Prison Sex Chronicles”: a collection of erotic short stories centered around those who have been incarcerated and their thrilling sexual escapades despite being behind bars.
“Sexual energy is at an all-time high in prison,” writes Smith Jr. “Despite the rules, these staff, inmates, and COs have learned how to cleverly climax. It’s all one big game that leads to multiple orgasms. You can lock them up, but you can’t stop the law of seduction. Inmates and the women who crave them—who’s really being punished?”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert A. Smith Jr’s collection will excite readers as they discover the clever ways that those in prison find in order to achieve sexual satisfaction, not allowing their incarceration and the oppressive prison rules to keep them from finding the pleasure they desire.
Readers who wish to experience this steamy work can purchase “Prison Sex Chronicles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Sexual energy is at an all-time high in prison,” writes Smith Jr. “Despite the rules, these staff, inmates, and COs have learned how to cleverly climax. It’s all one big game that leads to multiple orgasms. You can lock them up, but you can’t stop the law of seduction. Inmates and the women who crave them—who’s really being punished?”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert A. Smith Jr’s collection will excite readers as they discover the clever ways that those in prison find in order to achieve sexual satisfaction, not allowing their incarceration and the oppressive prison rules to keep them from finding the pleasure they desire.
Readers who wish to experience this steamy work can purchase “Prison Sex Chronicles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories