Author John Beaupre’s New Book, “Fizzicks and Causemology 101...Considerations Given Without the Complicated Mathematics...” Reveals Unchanging Facts of the Universe

Recent release “Fizzicks and Causemology 101...Considerations Given Without the Complicated Mathematics...” from Page Publishing author John Beaupre is a thought-provoking read that dares to explore the world and its truths as revealed through the logical explanations that science and mathematics can provide, versus the emotional approach of philosophy and religion.