Author John Beaupre’s New Book, “Fizzicks and Causemology 101...Considerations Given Without the Complicated Mathematics...” Reveals Unchanging Facts of the Universe
Recent release “Fizzicks and Causemology 101...Considerations Given Without the Complicated Mathematics...” from Page Publishing author John Beaupre is a thought-provoking read that dares to explore the world and its truths as revealed through the logical explanations that science and mathematics can provide, versus the emotional approach of philosophy and religion.
Santa Fe, NM, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Beaupre, who currently resides with Sharon, his wife of almost fifty-four years, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, along with his library, notes, and papers, has completed his new book, “Fizzicks and Causemology 101...Considerations Given Without the Complicated Mathematics...”: a fascinating look at the world and the rules governing the universe, observed through the lens of logic and reasoning.
Born in Walla Walla, Washington, author John Beaupre attended Stanford University as a “pre-med” student, but became interested in other studies, including the “dismal” science of economics. After a break from college for a stint in the United States Army Special Forces, he graduated in 1984. After another, almost totally unrelated career in the restaurant industry, John then became most interested in the decidedly “less dismal” and therefore “pure” sciences of physics and cosmology.
His interests, spurred on by exchanges with the late Dr. Carl Sagan of Cornell University focused his attention on the very obvious but yet unanswered questions of: “Why us? Why are we, Homo sapiens, here? As we are? When we are? Where we are?” John seeks to find these answers in/within the actual mechanics of our human existence, as explained by the “pure” sciences and logic.
“Philosophy (with lots of answers) and religion (with lots of unanswered questions) are more entertaining pursuits,” writes Beaupre. “But, once we, Homo sapiens, change our collective minds and change our collective behaviors, so then our philosophies must (and our religions tend to) change accordingly. ‘Scientology’ is a rather recent religion, or is it actually a philosophy…for example? Who can say for sure?
“Our sciences do not and cannot change…and still be sciences. Specific scientific understandings, like those within physics and cosmology in particular, are and must remain solid and unchanging. Force has always been the product of mass times acceleration. Gravity is constant too, and Newton’s equations will never change. Nor will the speed of light, nor the ratio of any circumference to its diameter, nor the mass (nor size nor charge) of a proton.”
Beaupre continues, “Mathematics…for other than a very specialized type of person…is (are) confusing. So the ‘math’ itself of the science within is minimized herein. Logic, however, is recognizable and is understandable…and is employed throughout this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Beaupre’s enlightening tale will challenge readers to think critically of the world around them and focus on the unchanging truths of the world rather than philosophical pursuits, which often leave more questions than answers.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Fizzicks and Causemology 101: ...Considerations Given Without the Complicated Mathematics...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Walla Walla, Washington, author John Beaupre attended Stanford University as a “pre-med” student, but became interested in other studies, including the “dismal” science of economics. After a break from college for a stint in the United States Army Special Forces, he graduated in 1984. After another, almost totally unrelated career in the restaurant industry, John then became most interested in the decidedly “less dismal” and therefore “pure” sciences of physics and cosmology.
His interests, spurred on by exchanges with the late Dr. Carl Sagan of Cornell University focused his attention on the very obvious but yet unanswered questions of: “Why us? Why are we, Homo sapiens, here? As we are? When we are? Where we are?” John seeks to find these answers in/within the actual mechanics of our human existence, as explained by the “pure” sciences and logic.
“Philosophy (with lots of answers) and religion (with lots of unanswered questions) are more entertaining pursuits,” writes Beaupre. “But, once we, Homo sapiens, change our collective minds and change our collective behaviors, so then our philosophies must (and our religions tend to) change accordingly. ‘Scientology’ is a rather recent religion, or is it actually a philosophy…for example? Who can say for sure?
“Our sciences do not and cannot change…and still be sciences. Specific scientific understandings, like those within physics and cosmology in particular, are and must remain solid and unchanging. Force has always been the product of mass times acceleration. Gravity is constant too, and Newton’s equations will never change. Nor will the speed of light, nor the ratio of any circumference to its diameter, nor the mass (nor size nor charge) of a proton.”
Beaupre continues, “Mathematics…for other than a very specialized type of person…is (are) confusing. So the ‘math’ itself of the science within is minimized herein. Logic, however, is recognizable and is understandable…and is employed throughout this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Beaupre’s enlightening tale will challenge readers to think critically of the world around them and focus on the unchanging truths of the world rather than philosophical pursuits, which often leave more questions than answers.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Fizzicks and Causemology 101: ...Considerations Given Without the Complicated Mathematics...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories