Author Catalena Tortorici’s new book, “The Mansion in Honey Island Swamp,” is a Riveting Work of Historical Fiction Set in the Civil War-Era South

Recent release “The Mansion in Honey Island Swamp” from Page Publishing author Catalena Tortorici is a spellbinding novel following the unlikely romance between a wounded Union soldier who takes shelter in a Southern plantation inhabited only by Colleen Adams McFadden, a young woman widowed by the ongoing conflict between North and South. As Colleen helps the lieutenant recover from a gunshot wound, sparks fly between them amid the devastation of the Civil War; can their love survive?