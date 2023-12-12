Author Catalena Tortorici’s new book, “The Mansion in Honey Island Swamp,” is a Riveting Work of Historical Fiction Set in the Civil War-Era South
Recent release “The Mansion in Honey Island Swamp” from Page Publishing author Catalena Tortorici is a spellbinding novel following the unlikely romance between a wounded Union soldier who takes shelter in a Southern plantation inhabited only by Colleen Adams McFadden, a young woman widowed by the ongoing conflict between North and South. As Colleen helps the lieutenant recover from a gunshot wound, sparks fly between them amid the devastation of the Civil War; can their love survive?
New York, NY, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Catalena Tortorici, a New Orleans native, has completed her new book, “The Mansion in Honey Island Swamp”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its stunning conclusion.
Once a grand mansion that sat next to an unforgiving and deadly swamp, now it lies in a state of disrepair and neglect. The story takes place toward the end of the war between the Northern and Southern states. Family members are all lost, and friends have disappeared to fight in the raging war.
An unlikely couple stumble upon each other and begin a sultry and fiery love affair.
Published by Page Publishing, Catalena Tortorici’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid historical fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Mansion in Honey Island Swamp” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
