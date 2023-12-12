Author John Stanley’s New Book, “The Career That Dripped With Horror,” is a Thrilling Trip Down Memory Lane as Recalled by the Host of Creature Features

Recent release “The Career That Dripped With Horror” from Page Publishing author John Stanley is the hotly anticipated follow-up to his first book “I Was A TV Horror Host.” Readers will be regaled by stories of his encounters with sci-fi, fantasy, and horror legends like Ray Bradbury, Stephen King, and Bruce Lee.