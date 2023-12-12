Author John Stanley’s New Book, “The Career That Dripped With Horror,” is a Thrilling Trip Down Memory Lane as Recalled by the Host of Creature Features
Recent release “The Career That Dripped With Horror” from Page Publishing author John Stanley is the hotly anticipated follow-up to his first book “I Was A TV Horror Host.” Readers will be regaled by stories of his encounters with sci-fi, fantasy, and horror legends like Ray Bradbury, Stephen King, and Bruce Lee.
Pacifica, CA, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Stanley has completed his new book, “The Career That Dripped With Horror”: a must-have for horror and TV and film history aficionados. Stanley takes behind the scenes during his tenure as host of Creature Features in the Bay Area from 1979-1984, as well as his career covering movie and television celebrities for the San Fransisco Chronicle from 1960-1993. This singular career path has enabled him to meet some of the most influential actors, writers, and producers in history, and now he is sharing those stories with fans.
Published by Page Publishing, Stanley’s takes readers on a nostalgic journey through some of the highlights of his career. Within its pages, readers will get a backstage pass to interviews with so many horror, science fiction, and even fantasy icons, including not one, not two, but three different Superman actors and three Lois Lanes.
The book contains almost eight hundred photos, eighty fantasy sketches, and exclusive one-on-ones with Stephen King, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam West, Ray Bradbury, Robert Bloch, Stan Lee, producer Irwin Allen (of “Lost in Space” and “Time Tunnel” fame), Max von Sydow, Buster Crabbe, Bruce and Brandon Lee, and so many more. Readers will even learn Stanley’s family secret about Oscar, the Academy Award designer.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “The Career That Dripped With Horror” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
