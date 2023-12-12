Author Deborah O’Sullivan’s New Book, “Ella Boo, Who Loves You?” is a Charming Children’s Story Celebrating the Bonds of Love Between a Little Girl and Her Family

Recent release “Ella Boo, Who Loves You?” from Page Publishing author Deborah O’Sullivan is a sweetly illustrated book with a heartwarming message of love and belonging for young readers. Ella is a young girl whose faithful pup, Daisy, helps her understand how much she means to the special people in her life.