Author Deborah O’Sullivan’s New Book, “Ella Boo, Who Loves You?” is a Charming Children’s Story Celebrating the Bonds of Love Between a Little Girl and Her Family
Recent release “Ella Boo, Who Loves You?” from Page Publishing author Deborah O’Sullivan is a sweetly illustrated book with a heartwarming message of love and belonging for young readers. Ella is a young girl whose faithful pup, Daisy, helps her understand how much she means to the special people in her life.
Brookfield, CT, December 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Deborah O’Sullivan, an avid traveler, Costco employee, and doting grandmother who studied art and business at Western Connecticut State University, has completed her new book, “Ella Boo, Who Loves You?”: an uplifting story sure to become a bedtime favorite with young children.
A child discovers how much they are loved by the important people in their life. A beautifully illustrated picture book about exploring the way love is expressed in actions rather than words. This book will guide young readers to learn that love can be shown to them in a relatable and endearing way.
Published by Page Publishing, Deborah O’Sullivan’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Ella Boo, Who Loves You?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
