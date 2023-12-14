Author Sue Steppelman’s New Book, "Dimmy," is a Poignant Tale That Follows a Star Who is Unable to Shine But is Chosen for One of the Most Important Missions of All
Recent release “Dimmy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sue Steppelman is a heartfelt story of a small, tiny star named Dimmy who does not shine like the rest of the stars and is constantly bullied because of it. Desperate to shine like the others, Dimmy is surprised and honored when he is picked to shine bright in the sky and guide people towards the baby Jesus.
Jeffferson City, MO, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sue Steppelman, a loving grandmother and a native of Jefferson City, Missouri, has completed her new book, “Dimmy”: a charming story of a star who is constantly made fun of by others for not shining, but soon discovers he’s meant for something great.
“Dimmy” centers around the titular star, who is much smaller and less bright than all the other stars in the night sky. He selflessly helps out the stars despite how mean they are to him, constantly running errands and doing all that he can to make sure everyone is happy no matter how they treat him. But after an angel comes to visit all the stars and announces she must choose one for a special job, Dimmy is shocked when he is the lucky star chosen to shine above Jesus’s manager to guide people towards the Son of God.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Sue Steppelman’s delightful tale is a beautiful story about the incredible blessings that one can receive if they are unselfish and treat others with kindness without expecting anything in return. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Steppelman’s tale to life, “Dimmy” will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all backgrounds, helping them to discover that even those who may not seem special have an important role to play in God’s kingdom.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Dimmy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
