Author Sue Steppelman’s New Book, "Dimmy," is a Poignant Tale That Follows a Star Who is Unable to Shine But is Chosen for One of the Most Important Missions of All

Recent release “Dimmy” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Sue Steppelman is a heartfelt story of a small, tiny star named Dimmy who does not shine like the rest of the stars and is constantly bullied because of it. Desperate to shine like the others, Dimmy is surprised and honored when he is picked to shine bright in the sky and guide people towards the baby Jesus.