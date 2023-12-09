"Modern Slavery," by Guido Cuyvers Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, December 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Modern Slavery by Guido Cuyvers. The book is published by Vita Histria, an academic imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding scholarly works in a variety of fields.
Slavery is a phenomenon that appears to interfere with neither the daily lives of most people nor with their contemporary worlds. For many, the term "slavery" is reminiscent of black slaves on their journey to America or, perhaps, of slaves in ancient Rome or Greece. And yet, despite the fact that slavery had formally been abolished at the end of the nineteenth century in most countries, it still remains an inherent part of modern life.
In 2023 slavery is still a reality for a large group of people. For more than 50 million individuals worldwide, freedom does not exist. People are still being exploited and traded as commodities.
In the first place, this issue concerns people who end up working as slave labor in all economic branches. This form of slavery has many connections to Western companies and, often, it actually occurs in Western countries.
Modern Slavery will give you a glimpse of what slavery looks like today.
The author, Guido Cuyvers is a distinguished Belgian scholar. He is affiliated with Thomas More Kempen University College, Department of Social Work, as a lecturer and researcher, and formerly head of department. His other books include Hate and Reconciliation: Approaches to Fostering Relationships between People and Peace.
Modern Slavery 270 pp., Hardcover, Illustrated, Index ISBN 978-1-59211-330-9, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook and audiobook formats. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
