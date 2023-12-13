LaNell Forrest’s Newly Released "A Waggers Tale" is a Sweet Tale of Two Rescue Dogs and the Growing Pains That Come with a New Home
“A Waggers Tale” from Christian Faith Publishing author LaNell Forrest is a darling tale of puppy love that starts out as anything but as Moby and Maggie must learn to live together.
Warner Robins, GA, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Waggers Tale”: a sweet narrative that explores the concepts of sharing and overcoming jealousy. “A Waggers Tale” is the creation of published author, LaNell Forrest, a native of North Carolina. She is a graduate of Wake Forest University with a BA in Art and an Associate of Applied Science: Dental Hygiene Degree from Central Piedmont Community College.
Ms. Forrest shares, “Moby is living the good life after being rescued. He has no competition from children or other pets, until another rescue enters the picture. His feelings are hurt because now he has to share attention. His new little sister, Maggie, is stealing the show. Moby has to learn to accept this change, but also let Maggie know they both need to get along and share attention from their rescued family. New routines are in place now, and both know now that they are loved equally. Both Moby and Maggie learn to share and adjust their feelings of dislike and jealousy. They grow to have unconditional love for each other in their new life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaNell Forrest’s new book will charm young readers as they get to know Moby and Maggie.
Consumers can purchase “A Waggers Tale” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Waggers Tale,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ms. Forrest shares, “Moby is living the good life after being rescued. He has no competition from children or other pets, until another rescue enters the picture. His feelings are hurt because now he has to share attention. His new little sister, Maggie, is stealing the show. Moby has to learn to accept this change, but also let Maggie know they both need to get along and share attention from their rescued family. New routines are in place now, and both know now that they are loved equally. Both Moby and Maggie learn to share and adjust their feelings of dislike and jealousy. They grow to have unconditional love for each other in their new life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LaNell Forrest’s new book will charm young readers as they get to know Moby and Maggie.
Consumers can purchase “A Waggers Tale” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Waggers Tale,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories