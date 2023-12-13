Tabitha B. Kohler’s Newly Released "Wake-Up Calls: Conversations with God at 3:00 AM" is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Inspired Messages of Faith

“Wake-Up Calls: Conversations with God at 3:00 AM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tabitha B. Kohler is an engaging collection of short installments meant to challenge and empower readers in the pursuit of connection with God.