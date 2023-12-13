Tabitha B. Kohler’s Newly Released "Wake-Up Calls: Conversations with God at 3:00 AM" is a Thought-Provoking Collection of Inspired Messages of Faith
“Wake-Up Calls: Conversations with God at 3:00 AM” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tabitha B. Kohler is an engaging collection of short installments meant to challenge and empower readers in the pursuit of connection with God.
Piqua, OH, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Wake-Up Calls: Conversations with God at 3:00 AM”: an uplifting opportunity for personal study or group discussion. “Wake-Up Calls: Conversations with God at 3:00 AM” is the creation of published author, Tabitha B. Kohler, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides in Ohio.
Kohler shares, “Get up! Grab a pen and write this down!”
“I glanced at the blue numbers on the clock next to me. They read 3:00 a.m. I tend to have difficulty sleeping, either I can’t fall asleep, or I wake up numerous times throughout the night for no particular reason. So when I heard God wake me up that morning only to tell me to grab a pen, I did what any crazy person would do, I told Him I’d do it in the morning while rolling over, tucking myself back under the covers. Now I consider myself to be somewhat of a stubborn person. But as I’ve discovered, God is much more persistent than I could dream of being! My resistance lasted all of two minutes before I had a pen on the notebook paper, asking Him what to do next. He then told me to write about snotty tissues. I crinkled my nose, said that was disgusting, but obeyed anyway. Words poured from my pen all over that blue-striped paper. This pattern of Him waking me up at the wee morning hour of three o’clock continued for months. Now I am not a writer. I didn’t fare well in language arts in high school, and I never took English in college. The words in this book may not be proper, but I am beyond proud of them! God gave me these stories. I have no idea why, but I pray that they touch at least one life. I hope someone will get to know Jesus through these words. If only one person realizes how much Jesus loves them because of learning of Him from this book, then every single 3:00 a.m. wake-up call would have been worth it. I pray Jesus blesses you today. He loves you!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tabitha B. Kohler’s new book offers an interactive approach to spiritual growth through engaging narrative paired with opportunities to write one’s own thoughts, prayers, and questions.
Consumers can purchase “Wake-Up Calls: Conversations with God at 3:00 AM” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wake-Up Calls: Conversations with God at 3:00 AM,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
