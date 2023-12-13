Lan H. Reilly’s Newly Released "Abe the Caterpillar" is a Sweet Story of a Little Caterpillar’s Search for a Purpose in Life
“Abe the Caterpillar” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lan H. Reilly is a charming analogy that will aid young minds in understanding the nature of life and death in terms of accepting Christ and being transformed in faith.
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Abe the Caterpillar”: a helpful narrative for upcoming believers. “Abe the Caterpillar” is the creation of published author, Lan H. Reilly, who was born and raised in Saigon before being evacuated from the US Embassy in Vietnam in 1975. She settled with her family in Wisconsin and earned her engineering degree at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Later, Lan met her husband while working in Minneapolis. After becoming a mother of three, she returned to her first love: creating inspiring works of art for her audience.
Reilly shares, “What more could a happy-go-lucky caterpillar want? Abe had everything—friends, a nice home, and a pleasant life. Yet he felt something was missing from his life. His search for a purpose led him to Great O, who turned Abe’s world upside down with his revelation about life, especially life after death.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lan H. Reilly’s new book will delight young imaginations as they consider the underlying messages of faith and encouragement found within.
Consumers can purchase “Abe the Caterpillar” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Abe the Caterpillar,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
