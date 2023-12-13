Brooks C. Harmon’s Newly Released "The Baseball King" is an Engaging Tale of Family, Faith, and the Joys of Baseball
“The Baseball King” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brooks C. Harmon is a captivating and uplifting narrative that takes readers to the heart of a young man’s grief journey both on and off the field.
Murfreesboro, TN, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Baseball King”: a touching coming of age short story. “The Baseball King” is the creation of published author, Brooks C. Harmon, who lives in Tennessee with his family and dog, Mollie. He currently attends high school at Franklin Road Christian School. Brooks plays on the varsity baseball team at Franklin Road and plays on a travel team as well. He loved to play baseball. He attends Belle Aire Baptist Church. His hobbies are traveling with his family and collecting foreign currency. His favorite baseball team is the Los Angeles Dodgers. His favorite baseball player is Clayton Kershaw.
Harmon shares, “The Baseball King is about a famous left-handed major-league baseball pitcher, Charlton Harmon. He has epilepsy and played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He loves to tell others about God. Unexpectedly, Charlton passes away, and his son, Christian Harmon, who learned a lot from his dad, also has epilepsy and is a left-handed pitcher. Christian wants to form a team of his own and become great, just like his father.
“Christian faces many challenges in his life and on the baseball field as well. How Christian responds is a lesson for us all. Read how life and baseball are a lot alike, and it is like to have God in our lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brooks C. Harmon’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Kyle Huddleston.
Consumers can purchase “The Baseball King” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Baseball King,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
