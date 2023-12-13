David L. Mahan’s Newly Released “Covenant with God: A Biblical and Historical View at Healing Our Nation” is a Thoughtful Discussion of Current Circumstance
“Covenant with God: A Biblical and Historical View at Healing Our Nation” from Christian Faith Publishing author David L. Mahan is a compelling argument for a return to a more God-focused approach to managing our nation based in the formerly accepted Judeo-Christian values.
Apache Junction, AZ, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Covenant with God: A Biblical and Historical View at Healing Our Nation”: a potent argument for change. “Covenant with God: A Biblical and Historical View at Healing Our Nation” is the creation of published author, David L. Mahan, a graduate of ministry from Wagner Leadership Institute (a.k.a. Wagner University). He is married and is the father of one son and five grandchildren. Dave is also the founder of Ezekiel Prayer Ministries and calls Arizona, home.
Mahan shares, “Covenant with God—a Biblical and Historical View at Healing Our Nation is a labor of love truly focused on returning to God as a nation and examining how our country, which was founded on God’s principles and Judeo-Christian values, has gotten off track so significantly and what we need to do as a nation to get back to where God is first in every aspect of our society. Then the covenant our Founding Fathers made with God will be restored, and we can once again enjoy the full blessings of favor, peace, and protection from our God—for our nation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David L. Mahan’s new book will challenge preconceived notions as it examines the sociopolitical and philosophical dichotomy of American culture.
Consumers can purchase “Covenant with God: A Biblical and Historical View at Healing Our Nation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Covenant with God: A Biblical and Historical View at Healing Our Nation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
