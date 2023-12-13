E. James DuBois’s Newly Released “A Transformational Journey” is an Inspiring Story of Perseverance, Faith, and the Power of Community
“A Transformational Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author E. James DuBois is an enjoyable historical fiction that brings a cast of affable characters to life through an engaging narrative filled with hope and an appreciation for the resiliency of the human spirit.
Kissimmee, FL, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Transformational Journey”: a touching tale of a young woman’s impactful journey. “A Transformational Journey” is the creation of published author, E. James DuBois, a dedicated husband of fifty-five years, a father of two sons, and a grandfather of seven grandchildren who currently resides in Kissimmee, Florida. DuBois is a graduate of Philadelphia Biblical University (now Cairn University) and the California Graduate School of Theology and has served as a pastor, teacher, school administrator, state prison chaplain, and coordinator of chaplaincy services. He retired from the New Jersey Department of Corrections as an assistant divisional director. DuBois is a decorated Vietnam War veteran and served as the director for the New Jersey Department of Corrections Critical Incident Stress Management Team, where he led this team in direct support of the New York—New Jersey Port Authority in New York City at ground zero following the September 11, 2001 attacks.
DuBois shares, “Jenny Borhen was an orphaned blind teenager when she found the support of a caring family. Later in life, as a master teacher in a school for the blind, Jenny read the book she wrote about the journey taken by her adoptive family to a prospective student.
“The journey began with brother and sister, Troy and Lisa Bates, after they experienced the tragic loss of their parents because of a fire. The siblings were faced with a decision to rebuild and remain on the homestead farm or embark on a cross-country journey. The journey from New Jersey to California in 1848 would prove to be a challenge and a rewarding life adventure.
“The siblings would learn to defend themselves, provide lifesaving assistance to other travelers, and experience the unexpected protection provided by Indians. The travelers explored the greatness and beauty of this country. They experienced the power of love and the wisdom of their parents and elders.
“The journey highlights how our country’s history, laws, leadership, innovators, explorers, investors, and neighbors have all influenced its greatness. The westward journey resulted in a transformation of two young siblings to the degree that they ultimately had a positive impact on their local community, state, country, and young future leaders.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. James DuBois’s new book will captivate the imagination as readers journey toward a new future following a tragic loss.
Consumers can purchase “A Transformational Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Transformational Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
DuBois shares, “Jenny Borhen was an orphaned blind teenager when she found the support of a caring family. Later in life, as a master teacher in a school for the blind, Jenny read the book she wrote about the journey taken by her adoptive family to a prospective student.
“The journey began with brother and sister, Troy and Lisa Bates, after they experienced the tragic loss of their parents because of a fire. The siblings were faced with a decision to rebuild and remain on the homestead farm or embark on a cross-country journey. The journey from New Jersey to California in 1848 would prove to be a challenge and a rewarding life adventure.
“The siblings would learn to defend themselves, provide lifesaving assistance to other travelers, and experience the unexpected protection provided by Indians. The travelers explored the greatness and beauty of this country. They experienced the power of love and the wisdom of their parents and elders.
“The journey highlights how our country’s history, laws, leadership, innovators, explorers, investors, and neighbors have all influenced its greatness. The westward journey resulted in a transformation of two young siblings to the degree that they ultimately had a positive impact on their local community, state, country, and young future leaders.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. James DuBois’s new book will captivate the imagination as readers journey toward a new future following a tragic loss.
Consumers can purchase “A Transformational Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Transformational Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories