Alex Russo’s New Book, "I Heard You Speak to Me," is a Cautionary Tale About Choosing the Right Person and Hearing the Right Voices Even When Most Refuse to do so
New York, NY, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alex Russo has completed her most recent book, “I Heard You Speak to Me.” This gripping and captivating tale follows a physician assistant who took many years to find her way into medicine and love, only to have heartbreak and pain with the man she loves.
“Addy was always frustrated with the mysteries of God and redemption,” writes Russo. “Growing up Catholic, she did her best to live carefully, pray to the saints regularly, and trust the process of faith. She spent time caring for the sick in Kathmandu villages, leading her to a life of service in medicine as a physician assistant in her home state of North Carolina. Everything made sense, and her direction in life was clear. It was her calling.
“That was until she met the handsome, enigmatic Dr. Alden. The following years became a spiral of passion, soaring industry, secrets, and betrayal. Through it all, she searched for answers and reasons while also picking up the pieces of a beautiful life shattered. She questioned God many times.”
After years of devotion to the man she fell in love with, Addy discovers a disturbing truth beneath it all. In the wake of heartbreak and betrayal, she learns to step back, slow down, and listen to the voice of a higher calling.
Published by Fulton Books, Alex Russo’s book is a powerful story that explores the importance of listening to the divine plan for oneself and recognizing the lessons each broken promise and heartbreak holds.
Expertly paced and emotionally explosive, Russo weaves an intricate story of learning to grow after a personal tragedy and how a higher power will always help guide his children--if only they listen to his voice.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “I Heard You Speak to Me” at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
