Charles Huey’s New Book, "Threads of a Crime," is a Captivating Thriller That Centers Around a Budding Romance Set Amidst a Harrowing Murder and a Drug Ring
Wake Forest, NC, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Charles Huey, best-selling author of “Dead-End for Dollars” and “Marked for a Crime,” has completed his most recent book, “Threads of a Crime”: a gripping novel that follows a young man who becomes swept up in a murder investigation that, upon further inspection, is revealed to be linked to a drug cartel.
Huey writes, “Drug addiction is a mounting concern across the world, with more individuals getting snared by the evil cartels. Instead of looking for positive ways of dealing with stress, people are using substance abuse as an outlet for their problems. Eventually, the drug itself becomes a problem created for them over time. Drug addiction not only affects the individual’s health and relationships but also impacts the environment and society at large.”
Published by Fulton Books, Charles Huey’s book is an unforgettable thrill ride that is certain to leave readers spellbound as they follow along on the author’s shocking and suspense-filled novel. Expertly paced with twists around every turn, Huey weaves a fast-paced mystery that fans of crime novels and romance won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Threads of a Crime” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
