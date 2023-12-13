Vaughn Vogelman’s New Book, "Thorns Over Jewels," is an Eye-Opening Series of Poetry Designed to Help Readers Reexamine the Darkness of Life That Many Often Overlook
Buda, TX, December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vaughn Vogelman, a freestyle poet from Texas, has completed his most recent book, “Thorns Over Jewels”: a stunning collection of stories told through prose to help illuminate the darkness of one’s life to discover what lies underneath.
Having dabbled in poetry since he was a child, author Vaughn Vogelman’s poetry skills gradually developed over time. From writing about his faith to life experiences and moments of darkness, poetry became the outlet for expressing those. Vaughn is also a public-school educator that works with the population of students with disabilities, which is a huge motivation for some of the poems he has written. He is an active member of his church and continues to write poetry as a hobby, hoping to bring out another book in the near future.
Vogelman writes, “Have you ever considered the darkness behind a poem? Poetry, for centuries, has been written to entertain, persuade, and inform audiences of their times. It has taken various forms from haikus to freestyle and many others. Yet what have we said about darkness other than it is the absence of light? Adventure into poetry like never before. Watch it breathe life into your soul and show what really hides in the darkness.
“In this book, poems have been written to persuade you to take another look at darkness. Can light be exposed to it? Is it really possible for my hurts to go away? Having written poems for years, I can say yes, it is. Art has a way to express itself and speaks to each individual uniquely. Read a poem, catch a glimpse of its story, and watch as it brings light into the darkness in your life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vaughn Vogelman’s book will take readers on a powerful journey to discover what the darkness can truly hold, with each entry sharing an important message that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Drawing on his incredible gift of prose, Vogelman weaves an unforgettable experience that will leave readers spellbound, remaining with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Thorns Over Jewels” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Having dabbled in poetry since he was a child, author Vaughn Vogelman’s poetry skills gradually developed over time. From writing about his faith to life experiences and moments of darkness, poetry became the outlet for expressing those. Vaughn is also a public-school educator that works with the population of students with disabilities, which is a huge motivation for some of the poems he has written. He is an active member of his church and continues to write poetry as a hobby, hoping to bring out another book in the near future.
Vogelman writes, “Have you ever considered the darkness behind a poem? Poetry, for centuries, has been written to entertain, persuade, and inform audiences of their times. It has taken various forms from haikus to freestyle and many others. Yet what have we said about darkness other than it is the absence of light? Adventure into poetry like never before. Watch it breathe life into your soul and show what really hides in the darkness.
“In this book, poems have been written to persuade you to take another look at darkness. Can light be exposed to it? Is it really possible for my hurts to go away? Having written poems for years, I can say yes, it is. Art has a way to express itself and speaks to each individual uniquely. Read a poem, catch a glimpse of its story, and watch as it brings light into the darkness in your life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vaughn Vogelman’s book will take readers on a powerful journey to discover what the darkness can truly hold, with each entry sharing an important message that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Drawing on his incredible gift of prose, Vogelman weaves an unforgettable experience that will leave readers spellbound, remaining with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Thorns Over Jewels” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories